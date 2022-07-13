Prime Day 2022 deals live: day two of the biggest discounts

Refresh

(Image credit: Amazon) As TV deals go, this one is a corker. The 50-inch Samsung QN90A (opens in new tab) is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) released in recent years. While there is now the newer 90B and 95B (which is our very top pick), this is still an excellent choice, especially at this price. right now there's 51% off the list price, making the 50-inch model just £589. If you want to go bigger, the 55-inch model is also discounted by 47% (down to £799) but there are not discounts on the 65-inch model. If you want to see more TV deals, take a look at our Prime Day TV deals live blog. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon) If you've resisted the air fryer craze up until now, Amazon does have an offer that could sway you. The Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer (opens in new tab) is 40% off, making it just £59.99. This is a fairly compact model, so won't take up too much of your countertop but still has a 5.7-litre capacity. We reviewed the Vortex 4-in-1 last year and gave it a solid four stars (opens in new tab), but at this price, it is definitely even better value.

(Image credit: Amazon) If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, this Razer Blade 15 Advanced (opens in new tab) is available with 32% off right now – that's a saving of nearly £800 on the list price. This is one of our top-rated gaming laptops (opens in new tab) and is actually our best premium option. Even if you're only a casual gamer, the specs are impressive. It features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. What really tips it over the edge into gaming territory though is the Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and the incredible 240Hz QHD display.

(Image credit: Amazon) While I was about to buy this Samsung 28-inch 4K monitor (opens in new tab) I've stumbled upon an even better monitor deal. The Samsung Odyssey G3 (opens in new tab) is a 32-inch gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The 37% discount takes the price down to just £189.99. It's not 4K but it ticks every other box, especially the price. If you are after a 32-inch 4K model, the Samsung UJ59 (opens in new tab) is also 33% off at £229.

(Image credit: Amazon) Time for a bit of an admission. I'm a bit obsessed with Philips Hue bulbs. Once you have a few though, you will want to swap every bulb in your house to one – especially the colour ones. The only problem is that doing that can be exorbitantly expensive – especially if you have lots of side lamps. The trick though is to buy as many bulbs as you can during the Prime Day sales. Right now the Philips Hue White Ambiance 2 pack (opens in new tab) is 60% off and the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance 2 pack (opens in new tab) is 53% off. This means you can kit out your home with smart bulbs for less than half the price.

(Image credit: Amazon ) While there are some great deals on individual items during Prime Day, one of the best ways to save is actually by going for bundles. One of the best right now is this Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5 (opens in new tab) bundle. Combined there's a 71% saving on the regular price, meaning you get both devices for just £35.99. The beauty of combining these is of course that they work nicely together – letting you see visitors on the Echo Show 5 device. At this price, you can't go wrong though.

(Image credit: Amazon) Another Prime Day staple is the Echo smart speaker. This year you can pick up the Echo Dot 4th gen (opens in new tab) for just £19.99. That's a 60% discount on the regular list price. That means you can get two for less than one would cost you regularly – or five for the price of two normally. That's incredible value, especially as these are great little speakers. You wouldn't want them to be your main music source but they're great for placing in all your rooms to provide multi-room audio and easy access to Alexa for smart commands (like turning on lights) from anywhere in your home.