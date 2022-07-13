Prime Day 2022 deals live: day two of the biggest discounts

Prime Day is more than halfway over but there are still lots of deals to be had. On top of our comprehensive best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) hub page, we'll be bringing you the best deals as they are uncovered right here on our Day Two live blog.
Yes, you can scroll through the hundreds of Amazon pages yourself but here we will be highlighting the very best offers that the T3 team find – and would buy ourselves. In fact, we've probably already got some of them in our shopping carts.
Remember that after 11.59 pm today, prices will go back up, so you need to complete your purchases before then. It would be really disappointing to find those deals and then fail at the last hurdle.
Anyway, on to the deals. This page will auto-refresh, so no need to keep pressing that refresh button at the top.
The best Prime Day deals
- The Fire TV Stick is now just £17.99 (opens in new tab) – that's borderline insane
- Apple Watch Series 7 at cheapest ever price (opens in new tab) – get an Apple Watch under £300
- Kindle Paperwhite down to £94.99 (opens in new tab) – lowest ever price on this popular Kindle
- Asus Chromebook CX1100 falls to £129.99 (opens in new tab) – why not get two?!
- Samsung QN90A TV is now half price (opens in new tab) – 50% off the 50-inch Samsung QN90A TV
- George Foreman Kettle Charcoal BBQ reduced to £59.99 (opens in new tab) – healthy grilling for your yard
- Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum drops to £159.99 (opens in new tab) – Amazon exclusive Shark deals
- BLACK+DECKER Digital Air Cooler for just £89.99 (opens in new tab) – the best cooler Prime Day deal
- Get 45% off Simba Mattresses (opens in new tab) – update your mattress with these price cuts
- Philips Hue smart bulbs hit lowest ever prices (opens in new tab) – get started with smart lighting
- Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell now 45% off (opens in new tab) – smart home royalty
- Lightning Deals: fantastic offers all day, but you will have to be quick (opens in new tab)
As TV deals go, this one is a corker. The 50-inch Samsung QN90A (opens in new tab) is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) released in recent years. While there is now the newer 90B and 95B (which is our very top pick), this is still an excellent choice, especially at this price.
right now there's 51% off the list price, making the 50-inch model just £589. If you want to go bigger, the 55-inch model is also discounted by 47% (down to £799) but there are not discounts on the 65-inch model.
If you want to see more TV deals, take a look at our Prime Day TV deals live blog. (opens in new tab)
If you've resisted the air fryer craze up until now, Amazon does have an offer that could sway you. The Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer (opens in new tab) is 40% off, making it just £59.99. This is a fairly compact model, so won't take up too much of your countertop but still has a 5.7-litre capacity.
We reviewed the Vortex 4-in-1 last year and gave it a solid four stars (opens in new tab), but at this price, it is definitely even better value.
If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, this Razer Blade 15 Advanced (opens in new tab) is available with 32% off right now – that's a saving of nearly £800 on the list price. This is one of our top-rated gaming laptops (opens in new tab) and is actually our best premium option.
Even if you're only a casual gamer, the specs are impressive. It features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. What really tips it over the edge into gaming territory though is the Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and the incredible 240Hz QHD display.
While I was about to buy this Samsung 28-inch 4K monitor (opens in new tab) I've stumbled upon an even better monitor deal. The Samsung Odyssey G3 (opens in new tab) is a 32-inch gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The 37% discount takes the price down to just £189.99. It's not 4K but it ticks every other box, especially the price.
If you are after a 32-inch 4K model, the Samsung UJ59 (opens in new tab) is also 33% off at £229.
Time for a bit of an admission. I'm a bit obsessed with Philips Hue bulbs. Once you have a few though, you will want to swap every bulb in your house to one – especially the colour ones.
The only problem is that doing that can be exorbitantly expensive – especially if you have lots of side lamps. The trick though is to buy as many bulbs as you can during the Prime Day sales. Right now the Philips Hue White Ambiance 2 pack (opens in new tab) is 60% off and the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance 2 pack (opens in new tab) is 53% off.
This means you can kit out your home with smart bulbs for less than half the price.
While there are some great deals on individual items during Prime Day, one of the best ways to save is actually by going for bundles. One of the best right now is this Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5 (opens in new tab) bundle. Combined there's a 71% saving on the regular price, meaning you get both devices for just £35.99.
The beauty of combining these is of course that they work nicely together – letting you see visitors on the Echo Show 5 device. At this price, you can't go wrong though.
Another Prime Day staple is the Echo smart speaker. This year you can pick up the Echo Dot 4th gen (opens in new tab) for just £19.99. That's a 60% discount on the regular list price. That means you can get two for less than one would cost you regularly – or five for the price of two normally.
That's incredible value, especially as these are great little speakers. You wouldn't want them to be your main music source but they're great for placing in all your rooms to provide multi-room audio and easy access to Alexa for smart commands (like turning on lights) from anywhere in your home.
Some of the best Prime Day deals aren't the big expensive products. They're little bits of technology that now fall into a more appealing price point. One great example of this is the Blink Mini camera (opens in new tab).
This little security camera isn't expensive to start with but on Prime Day that price falls to a level where you might as well pick up a few more. I've got a few of these that I bought last year and they're great. You can stick one in each room and easily log in from the app to check on pets or just to make sure you turned the lights off.