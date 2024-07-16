Listen up, Beats has up to 60% off in Prime Day sale – 5 deals I’d buy

If you’ve been waiting for a great headphones deal, then the time is now. Amazon Prime Day has arrived and right now there’s up to 60% off a range of over-ear, buds and in-ear Beats headphones, renowned for their bass-heavy sound and distinctive aesthetic.

T3 was founded on sourcing and testing the best tech products and many of the writers (including myself) have been privileged enough to test a lot of headphones. Below are the best Beats deals I’d recommend in the Amazon Prime Day sale, so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling and can get straight to the good stuff!

Best beats deals

Beats Studio 3: was £349.95, now £139 at Amazon Save 60% Despite not being the newest Beats on the block, the Studio3s shouldn’t be dismissed, especially when they’re this price. They have Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling which uses advanced algorithms to continuously monitor your listening environment, which helps to block out ambient noise for a premium listening experience, while Siri voice control makes controlling your song choice, volume, and taking calls super easy.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: was £269.95, now £159.99 at Amazon Save 41% If it’s the gym or running that you require a new pair of headphones for, then the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds are a good choice; they’re comfortable, fit well (you can rest assured they won’t be falling out mid-run or squat), and sound awesome. They’re also sweat and water-resistant, which you definitely want if you’re using headphones for training in. You get 9 hours per charge and 24 hours with the charging case, so plenty for your active endeavors. Not only did we also give these headphones five stars in our T3 review, but they’ve also received, not one, but three T3 awards.

Beats Studio Buds +: was £179.99, now £119.99 at Amazon Save 33% The Studio Buds+ are another pair of Beats we awarded five stars for their comfortable fit, superb sound quality and decent Active Noise Cancellation. As well as having a brilliant battery life (up to 36 hours of listening time with ANC/transparency off), they also have Transparency Mode, so you can hear what you need to hear (if you choose to). Small, but mighty, there’s very little not to like about these earbuds.

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99, now £219.99 at Amazon Save 37% If you want a pair of headphones that will amplify your favourite tunes, then the Studio Pro is perfect. These headphones are beautifully built, with a compact folding design, and impressive audio quality. Unlike the Studio 3, the Studio Pro also comes with Transparency Mode, as well as Active Noise Cancellation. They also have an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours (with ACN turned off) and a fast charge of 10 minutes can deliver 24 hours of playback – pretty impressive!

