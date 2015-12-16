LG gram is a 15-inch laptop that's lighter than a MacBook Air

LG is teasing some of its new hardware ahead of the full CES reveal, and the company has announced a new superlight 15-inch laptop along with some smart-looking monitors including a giant curved 34-inch 4K display.

Let's begin with the laptop, though, which is called the LG gram 15 because of its light weight – in fact, it weighs less than a kilogram at 980g to be precise, making it the lightest 15-inch laptop in the world, LG claims.

Obviously enough, it's built to be highly portable and not just in terms of weight, as LG says that this 15.6-inch notebook is barely larger than the average 14-inch device.

The LG gram 15 will be powered by a Skylake processor, as you would expect, and is designed to be a durable laptop. Naturally, it will run Windows 10.

Moving on to the monitors, the star of the show will be the LG 34UC98. This is a 34-inch display with an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, and the IPS screen will be curved with a resolution of 3440 x 1440.

It will also boast Thunderbolt 2 ports and is aimed at professional creative types as well as gamers – it'll probably be pretty tasty for watching movies on, too, in terms of getting rid of those black bars top and bottom of the screen (thanks to the 21:9 ratio).

Secondly, we have the LG 27UD68, a 27-inch gaming display with a 4K resolution that also boasts AMD's FreeSync tech which aims to eliminate frame rate stuttering and choppiness (this is also incorporated with the aforementioned 34-inch behemoth).

LG will also show off the 27UD88, a 27-inch 4K monitor aimed at creative professionals featuring USB ports including those of the Type-C variety, along with the LG 34UM88, a 34-inch display which has a 21:9 ratio and is pitched at graphic designers and photographers.

We will see more of these displays and LG's featherweight laptop at CES soon enough.

