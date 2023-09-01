Lenovo Legion Glasses offer a gaming display wherever you go

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a hardcore gamer, you'll know just how important a good gaming monitor is. It's the point where rubber meets road, bringing the power of your gaming setup to life in front of you.

And if you've just shelled out on a gaming laptop and a host of other peripherals, you're going to want something good. Some opt to use a specific gaming TV. Those generally offer a larger screen size, making the whole experience more immersive. But if immersion is what you're looking for, there is another way.

Enter the Lenovo Legion Glasses. This newly unveiled wearable display offers a private, big screen experience, whether you're gaming or simply consuming content. The concept is similar to the best VR headsets on the market, centring the user in the experience without needing to impose on the space around them.

With the Legion Glasses, users will find a pair of Micro OLED displays for crisp definition and vibrant colours. A resolution of 1920 x 1080 per eye offers HD content, with a 60Hz refresh rate. A pair of high-fidelity speakers also deliver quality audio content, to complete the experience.

The Glasses connect with a USB-C cable to any compatible device. That includes laptops, MacBook models and Android phones, as well as handheld gaming consoles like the Lenovo Legion Go, which launched alongside this.

That should make the Legion Glasses perfect for users who want to enjoy a personalised experience. Whether that's to indulge in your favourite games on the go without having to sacrifice on quality, or to enjoy a big screen experience at home without hogging the TV, the Legion Glasses are well equipped.

They even look just about stylish enough for users to get away with wearing them in public. Unlike the big and bulky VR headsets which dominate the market, these utilise a design which more closely resembles a pair of sunglasses. That's far less likely to earn you some funny looks on a train or at the airport.

Prices start from €499, and units should be available from October 2023. In the box, users will also find a 1.2m cable, adjustable nose pads to ensure a good fit, a prescription lens frame, an anti-slip adapter and a cleaning cloth.