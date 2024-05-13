This Lego Retro Radio set actually works and can even play your Spotify tunes

To be released at start of June

Lego Retro Radio set (lifestyle image)
(Image credit: Lego)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

A Lego Retro Radio set will be available from 1 June that has a variety of pre-recorded sound effects and tunes inside to play.

You can also insert your phone to play the likes of Spotify and even digital radio stations through its speaker.

We love the tie-ins with gaming and technology that Lego has released over the last few years, including the recent collaboration with Polaroid for a brick version of the OneStep SX-70 camera.

However, while that was more something to display, it's next dabble with classic tech takes things to a whole new level – the Lego Retro Radio not only looks the business, it actually works as a functioning device.

Lego Retro Radio set (lifestyle image)

(Image credit: Lego)

Once built, the left-hand knob switches the radio on or off, while the second can tune between stations. However, you can't use it to listen to AM/FM or digital radio broadcasts (not directly, anyway). Instead, you get a set of pre-recorded dummy stations, with fake sports broadcasts, radio static, and DJ banter as you turn the dial.

That doesn't mean you can't listen to actual music on it though, as there's the ability to place your phone into the Retro Radio and play tracks through the speaker on the front – and that includes streaming services, like Spotify and Apple Music.

Lego Retro Radio set (lifestyle image)

(Image credit: Lego)

You will need to manually select the tracks, either by touch on the phone's display or via voice, but it's a neat trick for a Lego build. Think of it as an Android or iPhone dock that sounds like a classic 50s / 60s radio.

The other thing about this set is that the final build is, in our opinion, stunning. We'd happily have it sitting on a shelf, even without the music playback capabilities.

The set comes with 906 pieces and is recommended for builders 18 and over – it's very much in the collectable Lego Icons series, after all.

Lego Retro Radio set (lifestyle image)

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Insiders will be able to purchase it from 1 June 2024, while general sale will start on Lego.com a few days later, on 4 June.

It'll set you back £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 and we expect it to be very popular at launch.

CATEGORIES
Toys
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸