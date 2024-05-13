This Lego Retro Radio set actually works and can even play your Spotify tunes

Quick Summary A Lego Retro Radio set will be available from 1 June that has a variety of pre-recorded sound effects and tunes inside to play. You can also insert your phone to play the likes of Spotify and even digital radio stations through its speaker.

We love the tie-ins with gaming and technology that Lego has released over the last few years, including the recent collaboration with Polaroid for a brick version of the OneStep SX-70 camera.

However, while that was more something to display, it's next dabble with classic tech takes things to a whole new level – the Lego Retro Radio not only looks the business, it actually works as a functioning device.

(Image credit: Lego)

Once built, the left-hand knob switches the radio on or off, while the second can tune between stations. However, you can't use it to listen to AM/FM or digital radio broadcasts (not directly, anyway). Instead, you get a set of pre-recorded dummy stations, with fake sports broadcasts, radio static, and DJ banter as you turn the dial.

That doesn't mean you can't listen to actual music on it though, as there's the ability to place your phone into the Retro Radio and play tracks through the speaker on the front – and that includes streaming services, like Spotify and Apple Music.

(Image credit: Lego)

You will need to manually select the tracks, either by touch on the phone's display or via voice, but it's a neat trick for a Lego build. Think of it as an Android or iPhone dock that sounds like a classic 50s / 60s radio.

The other thing about this set is that the final build is, in our opinion, stunning. We'd happily have it sitting on a shelf, even without the music playback capabilities.

The set comes with 906 pieces and is recommended for builders 18 and over – it's very much in the collectable Lego Icons series, after all.

(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Insiders will be able to purchase it from 1 June 2024, while general sale will start on Lego.com a few days later, on 4 June.

It'll set you back £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 and we expect it to be very popular at launch.