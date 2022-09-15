JLab’s new true wireless earbuds give you Kardashian style at a bargain price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you like the look of the Kim K Special Edition Beats Fit Pro, which come in skin tones rather than the usual white or black most of the best true wireless earbuds come in, you might still have balked at the price: Apple's premium Beats earbuds aren't exactly cheap. So it's good to see a much more affordable alternative: JLabs' GO Air TONES.

The GO Air TONES come in seven different Pantone shades from very dark brown to pale pink, enabling you to get a much better match with your skin tone, and they're relatively small so it won't look like there's something unpleasant growing in your ear canals. Best of all, they're very cheap: just £19.99.

(Image credit: JLab)

A pretty great spec for a very low price

To be honest, at this price I'm impressed if a pair of earbuds are more than two tin cans linked together with string. But the spec here is very good for the price: Bluetooth 5.1, IPX4 water/sweat resistance, a 20Hz-20KHz frequency response and a whopping eight hours of playback from each earbud. There's Dual Connect technology so you can use the earbuds independently of one another, Bluetooth 5.1 and support for the dual SBC and AAC codecs; sadly you're not going to get aptX in this price range.

As for the colours, they look pretty good to me although they don't have a shade that would match my pale blue Scottish skin. They were developed in partnership with LA nail brand ORLY and selected from a palette of over 60 different shades to find the best options for the vast majority of people.

The GO Air Tones are available in the UK from JD Williams and John Lewis and from Harvey Norman in Ireland.