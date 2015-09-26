It’s official: BlackBerry will launch Android phone called the Priv

BlackBerry has made a triumphant return with the BlackBerry Priv, it's very first Android smartphone that vows to be as safe as houses.

It's been making the rounds as the BlackBerry Venice for quite some time now, but now CEO John Chen has officially confirmed it's rather odd moniker, Priv. Armed with Google's Android and a slide-out keyboard, its new name apparently stems from its uber-safe features.

Announced during a quarterly meeting, Chen said: "I am confirming our plans to launch Priv, an Android device named after BlackBerry's heritage and core mission of protecting our customers' privacy. Priv combines the best of BlackBerry security and productivity with the expansive mobile application ecosystem available on the Android platform."

The device, which is BlackBerry's first phone to run a third-party OS, will land by the end of the year. Rumoured specs include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 808 chipset – as featured on the LG G4 – and a 5.4-inch QHD display.

The wait should be over soon though. Now that Chen has outed it, we're expecting those all-important tech specs in the very near future. There's certainly a lot riding on the Priv. After years of below-par phones, it will be hoping its Android debut can be its saving grace.

What's your initial thoughts on the BlackBerry Priv – yay or nay? Let us know in the comments or hit us up on Facebook.