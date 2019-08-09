iPhone X deal: get an astonishing $200 off the flagship smartphone at Walmart

Walmart has unleashed a number of staggeringly good iPhone deals, with some serious discounts available for those who aren't fussed about getting the latest and greatest Apple handsets. One of the highlights is the iPhone X deal, which drops $200 off the usual asking price. Since the handset is pre-paid, you'll be able to use the iPhone X with any carrier or mobile plan you want.

When the iPhone X debuted in November 2017, it cost a hefty $999. Thanks to this phenomenal Prime Day deal, you can now pick it up for $744. That's one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen – so it's unlikely to be around for long.

At $744, it means you'll be able to buy the iPhone X for less than a brand-new Apple iPhone Xr ($749), which has the same facial recognition Face ID system and edge-to-edge design, but doesn't have an OLED display – sticking with cheaper LCD. It also uses an aluminium chassis, avoiding the pricier stainless steel that appears on the iPhone X. So, you'll be getting more bang for your buck with the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone X | Space Gray | 64GB | Was $944 , Now $744

It might've been superseded by the iPhone XS, but the iPhone X is still a brilliant buy, especially if you're currently rocking an older iPhone with the physical Home Button. iPhone X uses Face ID to unlock the handset, authenticate Apple Pay, and send chatty AniMoji to friends and family. With a cheaper price tag than the iPhone Xr, this is a brilliant deal – and worth adding to your basket soon before stocks run out.View Deal

Alternatively, if you're prefer not to buy the phone out-right and get it from a carrier – check out the latest deals below...