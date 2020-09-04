iPhone 12 launch bucks tradition with release date surprise

Ever since Apple announced that the iPhone 12 was going to be delayed, fans have been eager to find out when the flagship smartphone is launching, and if all four models will make their debut at the postponed iPhone reveal event.

In fact, we still don't know for sure when the iPhone 12 event will be taking place, with rumours suggesting we'll see the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air 4 next week, and the smartphone launch happen in mid-October. But it's looking more and more likely that Apple will be staggering the release of the iPhone 12, delaying some of the handsets' release even further.

Bloomberg reports that Apple will be giving the iPhone 12 a staggered release, with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max launching next month, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max following at a later date.

This isn't the first time Apple will be implementing a staggered roll-out of a new iPhone – back in 2017 the tech giant's 'X' series got a similar treatment, with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max releasing before the iPhone XR's October debut, which was followed up in November by the iPhone X.

We've heard that the Pro versions will be opening up for pre-orders in November, and an iPhone 12S leak this week suggests there's a cheaper, fifth iPhone 12 model on the way early next year, so if you're considering getting the next-gen iPhone, you might want to wait until the full line-up is launched so your choices aren't confined to just a couple of handsets.

Hopefully we'll get an update next week during whatever the event is that Apple has planned.

Source: Bloomberg