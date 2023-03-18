inov-8’s ‘dirty double’ upgrade sees the British brand’s best hiking boots get a facelift

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lake District-based outdoor brand inov-8 have just announced a big bunch of upgrades to their award-winning range of hiking boots. The design improvements have been made to the brand’s top two trekking boots: the light and flighty Roclite G 345 GTX, and the more hardcore Roclite G 400 GTX, which already stand tall among the best hiking boots (opens in new tab) around.

The Roclite G 345 GTX (opens in new tab) is a lightweight boot, ideal for moving quickly along paths, tracks and trails when you’re not carting too much weight, and version 1 of this model received a 5-star review (opens in new tab) from our T3 tester when it was first launched.

The Roclite G 400 GTX (opens in new tab) is a more rugged, extra protective and slightly heavier hoof, best suited for technical trails, and/or times when you’re on a multiday mission with a bigger pack.

Both boots feature inov-8’s trademark Graphene-enhanced grip (opens in new tab), made from the toughest stuff on the planet, and the tried-and-tested outsoles will remain the same. However, having listened to feedback from you lot, the people who properly use and abuse the products in the real world, the brand are promising improvements to the top half of the boots.

inov-8 say new upper and midsole technologies have been employed in the V2s, aimed at delivering greater comfort, a better fit, more protection and support, increased energy return, and longer-lasting durability. Both boots will continue to feature a Gore-Tex membrane to keep wearers’ feet dry.

On the G400s, the V2 will feature a new and improved heel lock system, upgraded Powerflow Max foam cushioning in the midsole, an enhanced toe bumper and a stronger nylon ripstop material has been used in the upper chassis. The G345s will also get the new heel lock and improved midsole, plus a tighter, tougher weave in the upper and extra padding in the tongue and heel for improved comfort.

“The original versions of both won ‘hiking boot of the year awards,’ but we never rest on our laurels,” says Wayne Edy, who founded the English Lake District based brand 20 years ago. “Instead, the team carefully listened to all the feedback and worked meticulously to make upgrades to both the uppers and midsoles.”

What do we think? Well, we are trail testing the V2s now and will update you as soon as we have put them through a meaningful amount of miles in the hills. Watch this space.