I’m a mattress expert – this Saatva Presidents Day mattress deal is the one I’d buy

The Presidents Day sales are in full swing, and if you’ve been waiting for a cheap price on a premium mattress, today is the time to buy. As a mattress expert, I’ve been searching the sales for the lowest prices and biggest discounts, and this President’s Day deal on the Saatva Classic mattress is the one I’d recommend.

View the Saatva Classic mattress deal

Shop the full Saatva Presidents Day sale

The Saatva Classic is one of the best mattresses you can buy today. This innerspring mattress is made up of layers of individually wrapped steel springs that mould to the shape of your body for the ultimate comfort and support.

The best thing about the Saatva Classic is its customisable height and firmness. Depending on your sleep needs, you can choose how tall you want your mattress to be and its comfort level for a mattress that’s completely unique to you. Read our full Saatva Classic mattress review for all the details.

For Presidents Day, shoppers can find discounted prices on the Saatva Classic in all its sizes. I’ve included all the details below so you can choose the right size for you.

Saatva Classic mattress: Get up to $350 off in the Saatva Presidents Day sale

Save up to $350 on the Saatva Classic mattress in the Presidents Day sale. This luxury innerspring mattress is available in three firmness levels for your specific sleep position and style. Made from recycled carbon steel springs, the Saatva Classic is incredibly durable, supportive and breathable, thanks to its hypoallergenic and organic cotton cover. Discounts on all sizes: Twin: was $1,295 , now $1,095 Twin XL: was $1,395 , now $1,195 Full: was $1,895, now $1,595 Queen: was $1,995 , now $1,695 King: was $2,495 , now $2,195 Cal King: was $2,495 , now $2,195

In the Presidents Day sale, you can save up to $600 on Saatva’s range of mattresses. How this works is if you pay between $1,000 - $1,499, you can take $200 off your purchase, whereas if you spend over $4,500, you can get up $500 - $600 off a new mattress set-up. Depending on the size of the mattress that you buy, you can also save an extra $100 on an adjustable bed base and get $100 off bed frames .