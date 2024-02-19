I’m a mattress expert – this Saatva Presidents Day mattress deal is the one I’d buy

Save up to $350 on the Saatva Classic mattress in the Presidents Day sale

Lifestyle image of Saatva Classic with a T3 Hot Deal badge
(Image credit: Saatva)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
published

The Presidents Day sales are in full swing, and if you’ve been waiting for a cheap price on a premium mattress, today is the time to buy. As a mattress expert, I’ve been searching the sales for the lowest prices and biggest discounts, and this President’s Day deal on the Saatva Classic mattress is the one I’d recommend.

View the Saatva Classic mattress deal

Shop the full Saatva Presidents Day sale

The Saatva Classic is one of the best mattresses you can buy today. This innerspring mattress is made up of layers of individually wrapped steel springs that mould to the shape of your body for the ultimate comfort and support.

The best thing about the Saatva Classic is its customisable height and firmness. Depending on your sleep needs, you can choose how tall you want your mattress to be and its comfort level for a mattress that’s completely unique to you. Read our full Saatva Classic mattress review for all the details.

For Presidents Day, shoppers can find discounted prices on the Saatva Classic in all its sizes. I’ve included all the details below so you can choose the right size for you.

Saatva Classic mattress: Get up to $350 off in the Saatva Presidents Day sale
Save up to $350 on the Saatva Classic mattress in the Presidents Day sale. This luxury innerspring mattress is available in three firmness levels for your specific sleep position and style. Made from recycled carbon steel springs, the Saatva Classic is incredibly durable, supportive and breathable, thanks to its hypoallergenic and organic cotton cover.

Discounts on all sizes:

Twin: was $1,295, now $1,095

Twin XL: was $1,395, now $1,195

Full: was $1,895, now $1,595

Queen: was $1,995, now $1,695

King: was $2,495, now $2,195

Cal King: was $2,495, now $2,195

View Deal

In the Presidents Day sale, you can save up to $600 on Saatva’s range of mattresses. How this works is if you pay between $1,000 - $1,499, you can take $200 off your purchase, whereas if you spend over $4,500, you can get up $500 - $600 off a new mattress set-up. Depending on the size of the mattress that you buy, you can also save an extra $100 on an adjustable bed base and get $100 off bed frames.

For money-saving deals all-year round, take a look at these Saatva mattress deals.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations!


Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

