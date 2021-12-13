I'm a fitness writer and I'll use this home weight starter kit to smash my New Year's Resolution

I have a dream that one day I'll have shoulders big enough to actually fill my t-shirts. Is it realistic? Maybe. I'll certainly have to start doing shoulder workouts more often, for one, but having the right gear could also help. This is why I'm getting this weight bench and dumbbell combo from Mirafit.

The good thing about training your shoulders is that they will make you look broader even when you're wearing clothing, which is admittedly how people see you on most days. You can have big biceps and sizeable triceps but put the wring t-shirt on and they become all but invisible.

This is why working the shoulders is a good place to start. Shoulders add to the width of your upper body and no matter how many layers of clothing you put on top of them, your delts will be more noticeable for others. Another benefit of certain shoulder exercises – such as the excellent overhead press – is that they also work the triceps, the upper back and so on.

Start working on your new year's resolution in time this year. The set includes a fold-flat adjustable weight bench and 5kg, 7.5kg and 10kg dumbbells allowing you to gradually develop strength.

Now that we established that you need to start working on your delts, it's time to discuss why the Mirafit Weight Bench and Weights Set is your best option to achieve the desired results. Do you even need a bench? Are those weights not too light/heavy to work the shoulders?

Excellent questions, my dear Watson! The short answer is neither do you need a bench, nor the dumbbells to work your delts. The same way you can just do push-ups and chin-ups until the end of eternity to build pecs, arms and back. But it's not going to happen, is it?

It's easier to progress using dumbbells and barbells. Home weights allow you to gradually ramp up the intensity and that's exactly what you need to if you want to build muscle. You need to make your workouts harder each time, forcing the muscles to a bit more so they would grow.

This Mirafit set allows you to do that. I'm fond of Mirafit equipment; I used to own a Mirafit M1 Folding Weight Bench with Dip Station and now use a Mirafit M3 7ft 20kg Olympic Barbell so adding this set will complement my home workout efforts tremendously.

The best thing about the bench is that it folds completely flat so I can store it under the bed. The weights can also be rolled out of the way and they are rubber coated, they won't be making a lot of noise either. Since there are three different weights, I can do a bunch of different exercises, including the shoulder press, triceps extension, delt raise, and, most importantly, the biceps curl. 💪