I’m a fitness expert — these are the Prime Day dumbbell deals I’d recommend

It’s Amazon Prime Day and as an Active Writer here at T3 I’ve of course been endlessly scrolling through Amazon trying to locate the best fitness deals , from workout equipment to clothing and fitness trackers.

One popular piece of workout gear we can always expect to see in the sales are dumbbells. This doesn't come as a shock though, as they’re such a versatile piece of equipment that you can do a full-body workout with; use them to build muscle, gain strength and lose weight. Personally, they’re one of my favourite pieces of equipment and if your goals are any of the three things I just mentioned, then they should be yours too.

Although there hasn’t been masses of dumbbell discounts, I have managed to find a few decent dumbbells. So, if you're keen to get your hands on a pair and begin your fitness journey, these are the ones you should consider:

My favourite dumbbell deals

Peloton Dumbbells: now £33.75 at Amazon (was £45)

Save 25% — If you didn't know that Peloton have their own dumbbells, then now you do and they're pretty snazzy looking too. These start at £33.75 for a pair of 2.3kg, which increases as the weight goes up (max 13.6kg). What I like about these though, weirdly, is the shape, because they won't roll and are stackable. The handles also have decent knurling to aid grip and you can't deny how premium they look.

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbell: now £169 at Amazon (was £200)

Save 15% — If you don't have a home gym set-up or lack a lot of space, then I definitely recommend getting some adjustable dumbbells over regular ones. Bowflex are at the top of the game for this. All you have to do is simply spin the dial to select your desired weight, between two and 24kg, and you're good to go! This is the price for only one dumbbell, and I understand that buying two is expensive, but don't be fooled into thinking you can't workout with just one, because you can (hello single arm chest press) and it's a great way to ensure you've got no muscular imbalances either.