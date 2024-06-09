If you want the best barbecue under £100, this is the one I'd pick

Let's not beat around the bush. You've most likely clicked on this because you're in need of a new barbecue. The thing is that a lot of the best barbecues can be really expensive, especially if you're looking for one that has all the bells and whistles.

With this in mind, I thought it'd be a good idea to share my favourite barbecue under £100. Not only is this barbecue extremely efficient, portable and made from high-quality materials, but it's less than half the price of other competitors. It's also manufactured by a fairy well-known and reliable brand...anyone heard of Weber?

Without further ado, let me introduce you to the Weber Smokey Joe Premium Charcoal Grill Barbecue.

(Image credit: Weber)

The main reason why I love the Weber Smokey Joe is due to its compact size. It's the perfect cooking appliance to take on weekend getaway or beach day, and its 4.27kg weight means it's not heavy to carry.

It has a porcelain enamelled lids and body, rustproof vents, plated steel cooking grates and a Tuck-n-carry lid lock. The Weber Smokey Joe also comes in an assortment of colour options, which is always a bit more exciting than the usual black.

The Smokey Joe has an RRP of £83.99, but it can be found between £70-£80 at a lot of other retailers. For example, the black version is only £80 on Amazon at the moment:

Weber Smokey Joe: was £83.99, now £80 at Amazon (save £3)

Classic, compact easy-carry charcoal grill with heat-resistant bowl and lid. There's a reason why the Weber Smokey Joe is so popular, so why not grab it for a little cheaper on Amazon?

Got you convinced? Check out the 7 ways you can clean and prepare your barbecue for summer.