If future Vauxhall EVs look like this, we can’t wait to try one

Vauxhall wants to be an electric-only car brand in just five years’ time, and now we’ve a better idea of what those EVs will look like.

Such a gaze into the future comes thanks to the company’s new Experimental concept, which Vauxhall says gives a “clear vision” for what its upcoming electric cars will look like. The production cars will no doubt be a bit softer, and look less like they’ve just driven off the set of a new Tron movie, but if they retain the overall design we’ll be seriously impressed.

Vauxhall describes the design as “progressive British” and explains how the concept features the same “Vizor” design as we’re starting to see on its current road cars. For the concept this section houses the super-slim LED headlights and central badge, plus all of the lidar, radar and cameras systems you’d expect of an EV from the 2030s.

(Image credit: Vauxhall)

To be revealed in public at IAA Mobility – also known as the German motor show – in Munich in early-September, the Experimental has an noticeable lack of chrome detailing. Instead, Vauxhall says, “the addition of exterior lighting and bold contrasting graphics add personality and sophistication to the already impressive proportions.”

The concept is based on a modular electric car platform built by parent company Stellantis. In this guise the platform has two motors for all-wheel-drive and the sort of proportions that are starting to become the EV norm, where a battery in the floor encourages a roofline that sits somewhere between that of a regular coupe or hatchback and a taller mid-size SUV.

The massive wheels of this concept help to make the Vauxhall Experimental look more coupe-like, but we suspect if such a car made mass-production it’d be taller than these images suggest. Speaking of the wheels, Vauxhall says how the concept has tyres developed in cooperation with Goodyear and made from recycled rubber, while the three-zone ‘Ronal’ wheels have “active features to increase aerodynamic efficiency”.

(Image credit: Vauxhall)

Vauxhall says the concept is the size of a compact C-segment car (like a VW Golf or a Ford Focus) but has the interior of a D-segment vehicle (like a BMW 3 Series or an Audi A4). The British carmaker says this has been achieved by putting the concept on a “space detox”, and that the steering wheel folds away when not in use. Concept Car Bingo players, take note.

The interior also features a new infotainment system that runs on what Vauxhall is calling the “Tech Bridge”, which is a new interpretation of the Pure Panel seen in its current cars. Vauxhall explains: “Instead of conventional screens, information or entertainment is presented using augmented projection technology supported by artificial intelligence and natural voice control.”

(Image credit: Vauxhall)

Lastly there’s the Pure Pad, which is a touchscreen that sits ahead of the front armrest and can be configured according to the driver’s preferences and gives them quick access to their most-used functions.

“The Vauxhall Experimental gives an outlook on upcoming models and technologies, on the future design, even on a new era and the future of the brand. This stunning concept car represents a guiding light and showcases once again Vauxhall’s pioneering spirit,” said Vauxhall managing director James Taylor.