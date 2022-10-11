I'd use this Amazon Prime Day Early Access deal to upgrade my car

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon’s second Prime Day sales event of the year kicks off today, and already we’ve spotted a half-price deal on a device that will give your car a serious technical upgrade.

You can now save £20 on the Echo Auto, bringing the price down to just £29.99 (opens in new tab).

The Echo Auto is essentially an Echo smart speaker for your car, bringing the Alexa voice assistant to the dashboard, along with all the intelligence you expect from her at home.

Designed to plug into a USB or 12V socket and stick to the dashboard of your car, the Echo Auto has Alexa for music playback and navigation, handling calls, sending messages, adding things to your shopping or to-do lists, and controlling your smart home devices.

The assistant connects to the internet via your smartphone, then makes itself heard using a Bluetooth or auxiliary connection to your car’s speakers.

When the Echo Auto first arrived it was available by invitation only. After that, it could be bought by anyone for its regular price of £50 – but now Amazon has cut that in half, and is selling the gadget for just £24.99.

This deal is part of Amazon’s second Prime Day sale of the year, which is officially called the Prime Day Early Access sale, which runs right through 11 and 12 October, and is packed with discounts on a wide range of products.

Echo Auto can also stream your favourite content. Just ask Alexa to play a song, genre, or artist from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more.

If that wasn't enough, you can listen to TuneIn and iHeartRadio, or audiobooks and podcasts on Audible.

Finally, you can also access location-based features with Echo Auto. Just ask for directions and Alexa connects to supported apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze on your phone.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Auto | was £49.99 | now £24.99 | save £25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Echo Auto lets you update to-do lists, set reminders, or check calendars while your eyes stay on the road. Ask Alexa to make a restaurant reservation. Use Drop In to connect with compatible Echo devices at home or send an announcement that you’re on your way. Alexa can even help you make calls.

