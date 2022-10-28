iCloud users just got this brilliant free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has been pretty busy lately, with new software for iPhones, iPads and Macs. And now there's another new product to play with: a completely transformed iCloud on the Web.

I've been using iCloud for a very long time, and I think this is the best version of its interface yet: it looks more like my iPhone 14's Home Screen than a web app, and it's much easier to find your way around. You can try it for yourself at beta.iCloud.com.

What's new in iCloud on the web?

It's not just a pretty redesign. The new interface features customisable tiles so you can change the layout to suit your own requirements, and it's much easier to move between apps – it feels much more like using an iPhone, iPad or Mac than before, although I suspect the main target audience here is going to be Windows users: iCloud is so integrated into Apple's latest operating systems that this is something we'll only need to use occasionally.

That said, there's some really good stuff here for Apple ecosystem addicts too. I particularly like the new Data Recovery tool, which makes it easy to restore deleted files, bookmarks, contacts and calendars, and the updated Photos browser feels faster than the app on my Mac.

Apple hasn't said when the new iCloud is going to come out of beta but I don't think we'll have to wait very long; this feels very stable, very fast and very sorted, and if it has any earth-shattering bugs I've yet to find them.