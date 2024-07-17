I use this Weber barbecue every weekend – it’s the cheapest it’s ever been for Prime Day

While you might not be able to tell with the miserable weather we’ve been having, it’s barbecue season! With the best Prime Day deals still in full swing, now is the perfect time to upgrade your current barbecue with a whole new set-up.

The best barbecue deal I’ve found is on the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Barbecue which is currently 31% off for Prime Day, taking this premium barbecue down to its cheapest ever price!

View the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Barbecue deal

Shop all Prime Day deals now

Originally priced at £546, the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Barbecue is now £379, saving you £167. I’m a big fan of Weber, and recently got a Weber Spirit gas barbecue for my garden. I use it almost every single weekend – weather permitting, of course – and it’s quickly become my most used home appliance.

To view the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Barbecue deal, click the link above – but you’ll need to be quick as the Prime Day sale ends at midnight tonight!

Get the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Barbecue for its cheapest ever price in the Prime Day sale. This gas-powered barbecue has dual burners and steel cooking grates which can cook for multiple people at a time. It’s made of cast aluminium and porcelain-enamelled materials, and has a handy storage space underneath the barbecue that can be covered with a stylish Weber-branded screen.

As I’ve mentioned above, I’ve used a Weber Spirit gas barbecue for several months now, and I can’t get enough of it. Using propane gas (canisters sold separately), the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Barbecue is easy to turn on, heat up and control with the push button crossover ignition.

The Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Barbecue has a stylish design with a porcelain enamel lid and cast aluminium body. Not only does this material look good but it offers great heat retention and consistent temperatures for easy cooking. It also has an extra large grill plate cooking surface, flavoriser bars and dual burners to cater for all your family, friends and other guests.

Aside from its cooking performance, the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Barbecue has plenty of storage on offer, including a compartment underneath the grill and a fold down table on the side for meal prep and serving. With its front access grease tray and anti-rust design, the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Barbecue is also very easy to clean.