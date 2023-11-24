I review earbuds for a living and these £36 Amazon Echo Buds are a bargain

I've tested a whole range of wireless earbuds in the last year. In fact, as I type this, I think I could lay my hand on about 5-6 different pairs that I keep around for reference or have on test at the moment.

I like to think that lends a bit of credibility to my opinion. Which is handy, because I've been scouring the best Black Friday deals on the hunt for a decent deal for you good people – and I've found one!

Right now, you can pick up the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for just £35.99 at Amazon – that's a saving of £74!

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was £109.99 , now £35.99 at Amazon

Save £74 on the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) – now just £35.99 at Amazon. These highly rated earbuds are a top pick if you want decent quality on a budget – or maybe you're looking for an affordable spare pair!

That's a great price for these earbuds. When we tested them, our reviewer was impressed with the built in Alexa voice assistant and the quality of the audio.

In fact, the only thing these buds don't have is wireless charging in the case. Don't worry though – if that's a deal breaker for you, you can snag the version which does on almost as good of a deal.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was £129.99 , now £44.99 at Amazon

Like the above deal but need to have a wireless charging case? Snag these for just £44.99. It's almost as good of a deal, and should satisfy your wire-free needs.

With both of these, though, you'll have to be quick. They're Lightning Deals, which means there is only a set amount of stock and when it's gone, it's gone!

So, what are you still doing here? Go, go, go!