I own the Kindle Paperwhite and here's why you should buy it on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and for a short time only, thousands of products have been discounted for Prime members.

You can expect price drops on everything from smart speakers to video doorbells but as you might have guessed, some of the very best Prime Day deals are on Amazon's own portfolio of products.

One of my favourite belongings is my Kindle Paperwhite, and Amazon has reduced its price down to only £84.99 for the occasion, or £135 if you were to opt for the Signature Edition - there's never been a better time to buy one because prices have never been so low.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: was £129.99, now £84.99 at Amazon (save £45) (opens in new tab)

The best e-reader for most people is the Kindle Paperwhite. Not only is it affordable (and even more so right now) but in comparison to a standard Kindle it has some really useful features like waterproofing, 8GB of storage and a better backlight.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was £179.99, now £135.99 at Amazon (save £44) (opens in new tab)

Improving on the standard Kindle Paperwhite, the Signature Edition comes with 32GB of storage (up from 8GB) and you won't be plagued by any ads. Other upgrades include an auto-adjusting front light as well as wireless charging.

Why you should by a Kindle Paperwhite

Kindles are a truly excellent invention because you can carry an entire library with you in your bag and they're much more compact than even one book, never mind hundreds of them.

What's really good is that Amazon has created a whole range of them, which one will be the best Kindle for you will depend a lot on what you need from it and how much you're willing to spend. A standard Kindle starts at about £70 and prices can reach over £200 for the most luxurious of the set, the Kindle Oasis.

Out of all of the options, I'd say the ones most worthy of your attention are the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition because they're not too pricey, they have a 6.8-inch anti-glare screen and they're completely waterproof.

At first glance, they look almost identical but there are a few differences. You'll get 8GB of storage when you buy the Kindle Paperwhite, that's enough to hold 2000 to 3000 books, but the Signature Edition comes with 32GB which is between 9000 and 13,500 books. The pricier model also comes with an auto-adjusting backlight instead of the adjusting warm light, wireless charging and perhaps most importantly, no adverts.

