I love this surreal romcom on Amazon Prime with 94% Rotten Tomatoes score

Palm Springs had me hooked and laughing from the get-go – it's been out since 2020 but is a great watch on Amazon Prime

Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Don't ask me how, but someway or other I'd missed out on a fantastic romantic comedy that's currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video – until now, anyway. Casually browsing my smart telly earlier this week, I flicked through the best streaming services and, after digging deeper, stumbled upon a so-called 'surreal' romcom.

Palm Springs, I must admit, wouldn't be my usual 'go-to' movie genre of choice, but actually there's enough zaniness to make it a really fun watch, all the while being genuinely funny and walking that delicate line between believable and outlandish. (There's also a J.K. Simmons cameo that makes it worth watching for any fan.) Check out the short Amazon Prime Video trailer below: 

Not that this is actually an Amazon Prime movie, per se, as it first debuted in 2020 on Hulu. I really am so glad I stumbled upon this hidden gem as it brought a much-needed smile to my face on a Monday night and, being that it has a 90-minute runtime, it's easily watchable. No surprise it scored 94% on Rotten Tomatoes (that being the critics' score; the audience equivalent is a still respectable 89% at the time of writing). 

The premise is likely familiar to many readers/viewers: for reasons unknown there's a time-loop that sees our two protagonists – Nyles, played by Andy Samberg; and Sarah, played by Cristin Milioti – stuck in a loop where each day begins again. Fall asleep? You go back to the start. Pass out? Back to the start. Die? Yup, same deal. Yes, it's basically a Groundhog Day reimagination for the 2020s generation (which, funnily enough, also scores 94% on Rotten Tomatoes). 

Except it's so much more than that: Palm Springs isn't afraid to dabble in the wild side. It's not one for the kiddos, mind, given the sexual scenes and references (it's not one to watch with your parents either for that matter). It's also certainly not one for the kiddos given the drug-taking scenes and references – which sometimes dissolve into completely surreal 'is this even real?' moments where you'll be wondering if there's going to be an unknown twist. 

There are plot twists, granted, but nothing too mind-bogglingly complex that you'll be thinking you're watching a Christopher Nolan-directed epic. No, Palm Springs remains on the lighter side, it touches upon the meaning of life and what drives the human spirit and it's just the kind of romcom I didn't realise I'd appreciate so much. I highly recommend giving it a whirl, especially as the darker and colder nights being to draw in and you're in need of an extra lick of comedy fun...

