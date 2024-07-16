I built this LEGO set last week and it was hours of fun

It doesn't matter how old you are, few things in life beat cracking into one of the best LEGO sets. The iconic building blocks offer a therapeutic activity for anyone, leaving you with a neat model at the end.

These types of kits are often focused towards kids. But don't think they get all the fun – there's plenty here to enjoy whether you're seven or seventy.

I recently built this Mercedes F1 car set. It was hours of fun, over a couple of evenings in front of the TV. Now, I've spotted it in the Amazon Prime Day sale – you can snag it for just £13.98!

LEGO Mercedes F1 car: was £20.99, now £13.98 at Amazon

Save 33% on this awesome LEGO set at Amazon. This is the perfect build for any F1 fan in your life. It's fantastic value for money, too, offering lots of fun for less than £15!

So, just how tricky is this build? Well, more than you might think. In fact, I was a little surprised by the complexity, given that the box suggests this is aimed at children from seven years old.

With that being said, it's just about the right level to occupy yourself of an evening. I built the set over a couple of evenings, with the TV on in the background. If you were to really focus on it, I'm sure you could get through it a lot sooner.

I'm also really surprised at the price. I was gifted the set, so had no idea of the price while building it. I'd certainly have expected a higher price tag, though, expecting something in the £50 range.

For less than the price of small round of drinks, this represents truly great value. If you're a Formula 1 fan, it's a no brainer. But frankly, even if you aren't, it's a really easy way to lose a few hours.