Hurry! Weber has just announced huge discounts across all of their barbecues

If you're busy keeping up with the 2023 best Prime Day outdoor and garden deals, you would have noticed that Amazon is really treating us this year. From lawn mowers to parasols, the deals are rolling in thick and fast, and we really hope you've managed to find what you're looking for so far.

If a new barbecue was on your list, then we've got some good news for you. Weber have announced huge savings on most of their barbecue and grill range, particularly their best-sellers! Whilst Weber does have a fantastic range of electric grills, their Prime Day savings seem to be heavily focused on their portable barbecues, gas barbecues and charcoal barbecues this Prime Day.

This hasn't limited the savings though. Weber are offering up to 40% off their best-sellers, and I've selected the best deals for you to look through. After purchasing one, why don't you also have a look at the Weber barbecue accessories (also heavily discounted!)

Discover our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day for day 2!

Weber Compact Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue: was £162.30 , now £118 at Amazon (save £44)

Voted 'Amazon's Choice', save 27% with the Weber Compact Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue! It's an easy clean outdoor charcoal barbeque grill oven, ideal for cooking and grilling food to perfection. Cook burgers, sausages, pizza and more, in summer or all year round!

Weber Q2000 Gas Grill Barbecue: was £465 , now £279.2 at Amazon (save £186)

There's a huge 40% saving on this Weber Q2000 Gas Grill Barbecue! With a stand and folding side tables, it's a rust-resistant gas cooker for all weathers. It has an instant start to cook and grill food to perfection all year round. Its Portable and lightweight design makes it perfect for home, travel or camping.

Weber Bar-B-Kettle Charcoal Barbecue: was £183.65 , now £138.23 at Amazon (save £45)

This Weber Bar-B-Kettle Charcoal Barbecue is 25% off for Amazon Prime Day! It's an outdoor coal burner stove, movable with wheels and is great for cooking for friends and family. The anti-rust Weber Bar B Kettle provides consistent temperature for even cooking.

Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue (47cm): was £197.69 , now £157.99 at Amazon (save £40)

Smaller than some of Weber's other barbecues, the Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill Barbecue (47cm) is currently 20% off! It's an outdoor coal burner stove, movable with wheels and great for cooking for friends and family.

Weber Go-Anywhere Gas Barbeque Grill: was £163.65 , now £135.20 at Amazon (save £28)

Save 17% with the Weber Go-Anywhere Gas Barbeque Grill! It's a premium travel-size gas barbecue grill. With its stylish original black/silver design and heat-resistant bowl and lid, it's perfect for great for cooking for friends and family when camping, hiking or on holiday.

Still contemplating? Have a look at our guide explaining the main differences between charcoal, gas, pellet and electric barbecues!