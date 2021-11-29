Hurry! The best PS5 SSD is 35% off and selling out in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale

If you head on over to T3's best PS5 SSD buying guide you'll only see one name in the number one spot – the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB.

Indeed, we say it is the "best PS5 SSD without heatsink included", praising its rapid "7,000Mbs read and write speed". Partner this drive with a cheap third-party heatsink and you've got yourself a premium PS5 storage upgrade.

View the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB deal now at Amazon

And now that premium, rapid drive is one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can buy today, with Amazon discounting it by 35%.

The problem is that Cyber Monday ends in a matter of hours now and the drive is selling out fast. As such we recommend any gamer looking to upgrade their PlayStation 5's storage to act fact in order to avoid missing out.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB: was £192.79, now £124.95 at Amazon Samsung 980 Pro 1TB: was £192.79, now £124.95 at Amazon

The PS5 SSD that T3 recommends as the best PS5 SSD without heatsink included is discounted by £67.84 at Amazon right now, taking its price down from £192.79 to £124.95. Buy this, partner it with a £10 third-party heatsink, and you've just more than doubled your PS5's storage capacity for games in the best way possible.

We really like this deal as it cuts big bucks of our number one rated PS5 SSD. In the world of PS5 SSDs those that come with a heatsink applied out of the box are convenient, but they cost a big premium, with makers looking to exploit gamers with a plug and play device.

The reality, though, is that many PS5 SSD heatsinks can be cheaply bought for about £10-20, and affixing them to the SSD takes a matter of minutes. It's a super easy process that T3 has detailed clearly in this video.

As such, we recommend gamers bag this awesome Cyber Monday deal now, as it's a fantastic PS5 storage upgrade at a really, really good price point. The deal ends in a matter of hours, though, so move fast if you want to score.

Can't be bothered to quickly fit a third party heatsink? Then you can check out the best prices on the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with Heatsink below.