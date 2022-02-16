Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB PS5 SSD review: big capacity with heatsink

T3 is the foremost name in ranking and rating the best PS5 SSDs, which is why I was excited to produce this Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB review.

Corsair are among the absolute most prestigious, pedigreed computing component makers, and when it comes round to storage they're often top dog.

A 2TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD that is perfect for PS5 is therefore something any gamer should be interested in.

And, with PS5 SSD prices falling markedly over the last 6 months, 2TB is now a capacity that many gamers will actually be able to afford.

Did the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB deliver? Let's find out.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB PS5 SSD review: price and capacities

You can pick up the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB models. Here at T3 we recommend, at a minimum, opting for the 1TB model and, ideally, the 2TB model if your budget can stretch to it. The 4TB delivers god-like levels of storage space, but its price is crazy high and we think only the most well-heeled gamers should even consider it. 2TB is enough for 20-40 extra modern games to be installed, so feels right for most gamers.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB review: design and installation

In terms of design, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB comes with - in my mind - a really stylish and slick looking heatsink pre-installed. This heatsink is a low-profile aluminium heat spreader and looks class.

Naturally, no third party heatsink is therefore required, and you can just go and slot this PS5 SSD directly into the console's storage expansion bay. I did this with ease. Take of the face plate of the console, unscrew the storage expansion bay protector plate and slide the drive into place. Job done.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB review: performance

As you can see from the image below, the PS5's own speed test on the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB returned a speed of 5574.677 MB/s, which beats that of the standard drive in the PS5 (5500 MB/s).

A quick format later and, as can been seen in the below image, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB was up and running and ready to use, with a big fat 2TB of space listed as available for storage.

I immediately moved multiple PS5 games, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, onto the drive, and can confirm that they loaded and ran flawlessly.

Obviously it would depend on the size of the games you install, but if you estimate that a single AAA game is around 80GB, then you're looking at the ability to install another 25 titles. That's a lot of game ready to go.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB review: verdict

It's really easy to recommend this PS5 SSD. It comes from Corsair, who are one of the most respected brands in storage (and computing components in general), it delivers huge extra capacity for PS5 games and has a plug and play-ready pre-installed heatsink.

It's not the out-and-out fastest PS5 SSD on the market, but the differences are so small in the real world that no gamer will notice. It's also not the cheapest drive at this capacity, either, mainly because you pay a small premium for a heatsink coming pre-installed. Whether you want to pay that for plug-and-play convenience, or save a bit of cash by adding a third-party heatsink yourself is a personal choice that will vary from gamer to gamer.

Regardless of these minor points, though, this is rapid, capacious PS5 SSD that will be a great fit for any PlayStation 5 owner looking to expand their storage capabilities.

