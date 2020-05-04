HUGE Lenovo gaming laptop deal: Save £300 on the Y740 Lenovo Legion at Curry's

Shop Curry's Y740 Lenovo Legion deal now for £300 off !



Now everyone's stuck inside, there's never been a better time to fire up the old steam account and get back on the online gaming horse. Of course, you'l need a machine powerful enough to take it (and possibly, something you can even do some work on). Enter the Y740 Lenovo Legion, a brilliant gaming laptop now heavily discounted at Curry's. Check out the full deal below:

Lenovo Legion Y740 15.6" Gaming Laptop | 9th Gen Intel i7-9750H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512B SSD | was £1,799 | now £1,499 from Curry's

Curry's is running out of Legion laptops, but this great deal is (at time of writing) still on the table. This model has been discounted by hundreds of pounds, which is fantastic news: the super-fast SSD boots up games in seconds, and 16GB RAM is powerful enough to handle anything we can throw at it. The Legion series gaming laptops have some serious horsepower under the hood and are excellent 1080p 144Hz gaming machinesView Deal

Loaded with some seriously impressive hardware, the Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are a surprise to those familiar with the Lenovo name. While their lower end laptops don't generally quite live up to expectations, Lenovo has taken a step in the right direction when it comes to their gaming laptops.

Rocking a 9th Gen Intel i7-9750H processor and paired with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 2060 Ti graphics card, the Y740 Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is a machine built for great-looking full-HD gaming. It's 144Hz IPS display is sumptuous in action: if you don't have to have 4K visuals, then this setup is a no-brainer at this price.

It also features 16GB DDR4 RAM and an ultra-fast 512GB SSD. Windows boots up in seconds, and games load faster than ever before. Stylish but simple, the Lenovo Legion chassis features a smooth matte dark grey finish and ergonomic backlit keyboard for that Tony Stark feel.

