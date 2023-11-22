Huge 85-inch TV with 5-star award falls to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sales

If you're serious about your home cinema setup and are looking to upgrade to one of the best 80+ inch TVs and reveal in its giganticness, then the 85-inch Hisense U7K is well worth checking out as part of Amazon's best Black Friday Week sales right now – as its price has dropped by a full £1000 to its lowest ever!

View the 85-inch Hisense U7K deal at Amazon

And fret not, while you might read "Hisense" and quickly close this tab in your browser or on your phone, you needn't: for the Hisense U7K is a 5-star T3 Platinum Award-winning product that's a "Mini LED masterclass" according to T3's expert review. Only you'll pay less for this best Black Friday TV deal than you're likely to for some of the better-known brands.

Hisense U7K Mini LED 85-inch 4K TV: was £2,999 , now £1,999 at Amazon

This one's a monster with a monster discount! For many a whopping 85-inch TV will simply be too big and, indeed, too expensive for most. But if you've got the space and want a massive TV with a massive price cut then the Hisense is a Mini LED panel that's accomplished beyond its asking price.

At 85 inches this panel is a home cinema enthusiast's dream. The immersion delivered by screens is increased noticeably when you pass the 50-inch mark, so the fact that this screen isn't a mere 65-inch, or even 75-inch, but a monstrous 85-inches across its diagonal, means maximum elite-tier immersion.

I've officially confirmed that this TV has never been cheaper at Amazon by using the independent price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, which shows that £1000 discount has suddenly occurred this month. It's never been lower, which is no surprise as this is a brand new 2023 TV launch.

So if you want big, accomplished high-resolution images from an impressively specified television, and you’re not bothered about the cachet of the brand logo it carries, you should certainly consider this TV. Oh, and consider whether your living room is actually big enough too! Do try to budget for one of the best soundbars at the same time, though, as then you'll have one of the best more affordable Mini LED packages on offer...