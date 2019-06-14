Huawei Mate X release date delayed by months, following Galaxy Fold issues

Huawei Mate X will not launch this month as planned. The Shenzhen-based company has confirmed plans to delay the launch date it announced back in February during the Mobile World Congress tradeshow.

"We don’t want to launch a product to destroy our reputation," a Huawei spokesperson told CNBC in the interview – a not-so-subtle jibe at rival Samsung.

Why the delay? Well, Huawei isn't being specific about why exactly it's decided to pull its feverishly-anticipated first foray into foldables weeks before it was due to hit shelves worldwide. In a series of interviews with CNBC and The Wall Street Journal, Huawei explained that it wanted to take a "cautious" approach after the issues that have plagued the rival Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally scheduled to launch in the United States on April 26 and in the UK on May 3, but is now delayed indefinitely following a number of issues with the pliable Infinity Flex display in review units handed to US media. Samsung has yet to confirm when the Galaxy Fold will make its next appearance.

In a statement, the company said it wants to "take measures to strengthen the display protection", as well as "enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer".

Until now, there has been no indication there was anything awry with the Mate X. In fact, the company went out of its way to reassure customers that it was still on track for the original release date when news of the Galaxy Fold issues first broke.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which folds inwards – keeping its pliable screen stowed away inside the phone when it's not in use and requiring a secondary display to allow users to still interact with the handset when its folded, the display on the Huawei Mate X folds around the outside of the hinge. This is a completely different design to the Galaxy Fold, not least because it only requires a single screen – not two.

It also means the Huawei Mate X can be much thinner, since the flexible AMOLED can be flat against the hinge, whereas the Galaxy Fold needs to leave a small gap for the screen so that it doesn't fold completely flat, which would break it.

Unlike the Huawei Mate X, the screen on the Galaxy Fold folds inwards, like a paperback novel

Another potential issue with the Huawei Mate X is the mobile operating system that will power it. Following the recent US trade ban, it's unclear whether the Mate X will be able to run Android. CNBC claims that since the Mate X was announced before the ban was put into place then it will still be eligible to use Android Pie, although it's almost unforeseeable that it will ever get the upgrade to Android Q. However, The Wall Street Journal suggest that Huawei could be forced to move the Mate X over to its own rival mobile operating system, which is being developed internally.

Huawei Mate X has a single pliable 8-inch OLED display that folds in two to create a screen that's small enough to use one-handed. There is a small panel to hold the device that also houses the three cameras and the charging port. It's powered by 8GB of RAM and will cost around €2,299 (£2,000, $2,600).

Read our in-depth Huawei Mate X review to hear our early impressions.