How to watch Glastonbury 2023 – stream all the best music from the festival

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The biggest greenfields music festival of them all is set to take place this week. Yes, Glastonbury Festival is back for 2023 and just as big as ever, featuring incredible acts (and probably less incredible weather).

For 2023, Vodafone announced a partnership with Glastonbury, marking a lucrative new arrangement. So if you are attending then you'll want this must-have accessory. But if you've not got a ticket then here's how to watch the festival's headliners and what to expect...

When is Glastonbury 2023?

Glastonbury Festival 2023 takes place officially from Wednesday 21 June through to Sunday 25 June 2023.

Some music commences from Thursday 22 June, which is when late-night coverage begins (information below). The big-ticket bands and acts will headline one of the many stages from Friday 23 June onwards, however, which is when the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) kicks off its coverage proper.

Where can I watch Glastonbury 2023?

For those in the UK, the BBC takes the reins when it comes to coverage, offering a multitude of ways to watch.

BBC One will be broadcasting coverage from the festival site, focusing on main headliners and highlights, on Friday (22:30 UK time), Saturday (21:00 UK time) and Sunday (17:00 and 21:00).

BBC Two will be broadcasting coverage, including introducing acts and wider stage coverage highlights, on Thursday (22:00), Friday (19:30, 21:00), Saturday (17:00, 22:00), Sunday (18:00, 23:05).

BBC Three, which typically focused on a more eclectic selection, will be broadcasting coverage on Friday (19:30-00:30) and Saturday (19:00-20:00, 00:15-02:00).

If you're not watching live then there's a dedicated Glastonbury Channel on BBC iPlayer. Or press the Red Button on your remote

Twitter has official coverage from BBCGlasto and BBCSounds, and the BBC's various radio stations are worth tuning into for coverage, with 85 hours of live radio from the site to complement the 40 hours of TV broadcasts.

Who's playing at Glastonbury 2023?

It would be impossible to try and cover the full spectrum of the artists at Glastonbury 2023, as it's in the thousands. But the biggest deal heavyweights scheduled to play the Pyramid Stage are as follows:

Friday 23 June:

- Arctic Monkeys, 22:15 (UK time)

Saturday 24 June:

- Guns'n'Roses, 21:30 (UK time)

Sunday 25 June:

- Elton John, 21:00 (UK time)

Plenty of other highlights will also be playing, from 'The Churnups' (it's the Foo Fighters, isn't it?), to Pulp, Queens of the Stone Age, Lizzo, Lana del Ray, and many more...

Can I watch Glastonbury outside of the UK?

If you're out of the country when Glastonbury 2023 is taking place then your BBC account, including BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer, won't be accessible. I'd advise signing in before departing the country and then using a VPN to reposition your IP to the UK in order to watch.

Those outside of the UK who do not pay for a TV License are not able to watch real-time broadcasts of Glastonbury 2023. However, there is the official Glastonbury YouTube channel, while BBC Music's YouTube will also be presenting Glastonbury coverage on its channel.

If you're looking for a VPN then the three best options are presented below, offering very competitive monthly rates: