How to live stream Scotland vs England for FREE and from anywhere in the Six Nations 2020

One of the oldest sporting rivalries of them all (149 years, no less) is resurrected today as Scotland 'welcome' England to Murrayfield for the second round of the 2020 Six Nations. And you're in the right place to discover how to get a Scotland vs England live stream from anywhere on Earth by following this guide.

Although both of these teams come into the game having lost their first Six Nations encounters of this year's tournament, it's England that must feel the more heavily bruised (and we're not just talking about Lewis Ludlam's black eye). They were, not to put too finer point on it, thumped by the marauding French in Paris. Eddie Jones has responded by ringing five changes to the starting XV – suddenly England's remarkable run to last year's Rugby World Cup final seems a very long time ago.

Scotland, on the other hand, put up a spirited display in Ireland, leaving the field with a narrow 19-12 loss and a whole bunch of 'what ifs' – mostly from captain Stuart Hogg after his embarrassing try-line blunder. They make only one change, with Magnus Bradbury coming into bolster the back-row. But the most positive thing on Scotland's minds will be the incredible comeback 38-38 draw in last season's Calcutta Cup game, and the knowledge that England haven't won at Murrayfield since 2016.

4.45pm GMT is the time you need to be in front of your TV, laptop or mobile device and ready to watch England take on Scotland. So read on to discover how to get a Scotland vs England live stream for FREE – it doesn't even matter where in the world you happen to be.

Live stream Scotland vs England online for FREE in the UK

BBC One is your destination of choice if you're in the UK and wanting to settle down for a Saturday evening of international rugby. The coverage for this game starts at 4pm GMT this afternoon, with kick-off due at 4.45pm. If you want to watch online rather than on TV then get straight over to BBC iPlayer, which will also be showing the action. You can download the app to your Android or iOS mobile or tablet as well. And there are also hub apps available for media streamers such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and PS4s.

How to watch the Six Nations from anywhere else in the world

Unfortunately, if you're outside the UK this weekend and try to watch that BBC coverage, then you'll be initially out of luck as it will be geo-blocked. That means you can't watch it outside of the home country due to rights reasons. But there's a handy little trick you can use to get around that, using a Virtual Private Network.

More commonly known as a VPN (you've probably already heard of them), the software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to TVPlayer.com from 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT in time to live stream the match.

Where else has a Scotland vs England live stream?

We can see why you'd want to watch the familiar old UK coverage while you're away on holiday or abroad on business, but the Six Nations is being shown all over the world (albeit, not necessarily for free), such as the RugbyPass in 35+ destinations across, Europe, Asia and Australasia.

Specifically, we have listed the official broadcasters for the Australia, New Zealand, the US and Canada as follows:

Watch the rugby in Australia and New Zealand

Expat? Or just want to see what those Northern hemisphere teams are up to? Then you'll want to grab beIN Sport. It costs around $20 a month, but there is the benefit of a FREE TWO WEEK TRIAL. And if you sign up and then want to watch from overseas, then don't forget about the VPN route as outlined above. Then all you need to figure out is how to get up in time to watch for the 3.45am AEDT/6.45am NZDT kick-off time!

Watch the rugby in the US

NBC is the official Six Nations broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Fubo and Sling TV offering shorter subscription services if you don't want to commit to cable. You'll need to subscribe to NBC Sports Gold for the most extensive live coverage without any commercial breaks. Kick-off is 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT.

Watch the rugby in Canada

If you're a big sport fan in Canada, then you probably already know about the DAZN streaming service, which is picking up a growing roster of sport rights. It's showing all the Six Nations this year. And, if you just want to give it a try, then there's a 30-day FREE TRIAL to get stuck into, too!