The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss revealed in new Horizon Forbidden West PS5 trailer

Sony has just premiered a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West and within the footage, we get our very first look at the new character of Tilda, who will be played by The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss.

As confirmed by Guerrilla Games senior writer Annie Kitain during an interview with Game Informer , the character teased at the end of the three-minute trailer is named Tilda and will be voiced by Moss along with motion-capture work. The mysterious figure is seen sporting a white and gold outfit.

The new action-packed story trailer shows off the new Forbidden West environment in quite some detail, while also giving us a look at new foes and returning friends from the first game. We also see Aloy struggling with the outbreak of a mysterious plague that looks to be killing off all life it infects. Check out the new trailer for yourself below:

"She is a mysterious and complicated character with a special connection to the ancient past," said Kitain, speaking on the inclusion of Tilda. "She's someone who we look forward to players unravelling the secret of what she's all about."

Moss previously appeared in The Matrix Awakens demo as Trinity last year. Prior to this, the actor appeared in multiple Mass Effect entries as Aria T'Loak, so clearly she's no stranger to the world of video games. Of course, neither is Moss's Matrix colleague, Keanu Reeves, who most recently appeared as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.

Horizon Forbidden West will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18th, 2022. That said, a build of the highly anticipated title has already leaked, so make sure to watch out for spoilers.