The Horizon Forbidden West update I've wanted on PS5 since launch is here

Horizon Forbidden West has received a major update that has eradicated nearly 60 bugs and issues to help better the game's stability, graphics, UI and overall performance.

As outlined in T3's Horizon Forbidden West review, the biggest element that took away from the Sony blockbuster were the numerous bugs, such as camera glitches, surfaces stuck in walls and AIs not reacting correctly. The latest update, known as Patch 1.07, looks to address some of these issues, making for an overall better experience.

In total, Guerrilla Games has addressed 57 bugs, split across main quests (seven), side quests (six), world activities (11), UI/UX (three), graphics (nine), performance and stability (four), photo mode (nine) and other (eight). The full breakdown from Guerrilla Games can be found in a Reddit post on the Horzion subreddit.

You can also find new Photo Mode options in the patch! - The minimum focus distance has been reduced to 5cm- Increased precision in precision mode - Added many more focal lengths to cover the range between 10mm and 300mm in 35mm full frame ...and more! #VirtualPhotographyMarch 9, 2022 See more

The biggest upgrade looks to have improved performance across both the PS5 and PS4 versions, with the likes of vegetation in the open world receiving "multiple tweaks" to help with image quality in Performance Mode. As someone that has played dozens of hours of Horizon, I can confirm the number of plant life is a bit much so this should make the visuals a little less distracting. I can now spend more time being entranced by the next-gen water .

In the meantime, the developer is still looking into known issues regarding "Firegleam icons" that are not being removed from the map after interacting with them as well as a number of graphical issues, including screen saturation and sharpening. Guerrilla Games has asked fans to provide feedback from their experience with the game to help improve the game further.