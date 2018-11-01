Honor Magic 2 is the six camera slide-screen super phone the Galaxy S10 wants to be

Has Honor beaten Samsung to the big reveal early?

By

The Honor Magic 2 sliding phone is here and it's everything the Samsung Galaxy S10 wants to be and more – six cameras more to be exact.

The phone has been unveiled officially, for China only at this stage, and it's packing in some amazing specs. First and foremost is the display which is truly bezel free since the cameras are hidden behind, and slide up when needed. 

The screen is a 6.39-inch AMOLED which manages to cram in an in-display fingerprint reader. But the beauty of this device runs deeper thanks to the hidden, and not-so hidden cameras.

On the rear is a triple lens camera, much like that found on the Huawei P20 Pro. In this case you get a 16MP wide-angle lens, a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 24MP monochrome sensor. The front-facing snapper offers two 16MP lenses and one 24MP meaning bokeh background blur in selfies and 3D lighting effects.

Honor Magic 2

(Image credit: Honor)

Powering the handset is a 7nm Kirin 980 CPU and up to 8GB of RAM. That's all backed by a respectable 3,400mAh battery which can be fast-charged by a 40W mains supply or using Qi wireless charging.

The price for these cutting edge specs? While this is a China exclusive prices start at ¥3799 which is about £425. Here's hoping this makes it to the rest of the world soon.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.