Holy cow! Audio-Technica's sporty earbuds are a record low at HMV

There's a massive £110 off these sporty Audio-Technica earbuds at HMV, bringing the ATH-SPORT7TW down to a mere £39.99 in the Black Friday sales.

That means these sweat-proof, splash-proof earbuds (they're IPX5 rated) are at a record low. And yes, that's an HMV pun. Y'know, records, geddit?

(opens in new tab) Audio-Technica ATH-SPORT7TW: was £129.99 , now £39.99 at HMV (opens in new tab) Looking for cheap sports earbuds? Look no further. Audio-Technica's sweat-resistant buds have a massive discount, so even if you'd not contemplated them before, the super-low price brings masses of appeal from the reputed Japanese brand.

The A-T SPORT7TW promise powerful sound, 3.5-hours of battery per charge, plus a case that delivers an additional 14 hours beyond this for recharges.

Play music, receive calls, all without wires thanks to Bluetooth AAC compatibility. And when it comes to comfort there are four different sizes of eartips and ear fins for the perfect fit.

It's rare to find reputable earphones for sports workouts at particularly low prices, so I think this deal is well worth consideration.