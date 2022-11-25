Holy cow! Audio-Technica's sporty earbuds are a record low at HMV

Did someone say ATH-SPORT7TW for just £39.99? HMV did! That's £110 off the list price

ATH-Sport7TW deal
(Image credit: Future / Audio-Technica)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

There's a massive £110 off these sporty Audio-Technica earbuds at HMV, bringing the ATH-SPORT7TW down to a mere £39.99 in the Black Friday sales

View the ATH-SPORT7TW deal at HMV (opens in new tab)

That means these sweat-proof, splash-proof earbuds (they're IPX5 rated) are at a record low. And yes, that's an HMV pun. Y'know, records, geddit? 

was £129.99 (opens in new tab)

Audio-Technica ATH-SPORT7TW: was £129.99, now £39.99 at HMV (opens in new tab)

Looking for cheap sports earbuds? Look no further. Audio-Technica's sweat-resistant buds have a massive discount, so even if you'd not contemplated them before, the super-low price brings masses of appeal from the reputed Japanese brand. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The A-T SPORT7TW promise powerful sound, 3.5-hours of battery per charge, plus a case that delivers an additional 14 hours beyond this for recharges. 

Play music, receive calls, all without wires thanks to Bluetooth AAC compatibility. And when it comes to comfort there are four different sizes of eartips and ear fins for the perfect fit. 

It's rare to find reputable earphones for sports workouts at particularly low prices, so I think this deal is well worth consideration. 

TOPICS
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸