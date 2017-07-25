Here's how to get a second, disposable phone line on your mobile

Having a second phone number on your mobile has many benefits today, however, none more so than enhanced privacy.

More than ever today we rely on our mobile phone as our only communication device. The problem with that though is that with home phones steadily dying off and people needing to be contactable more than ever before, it is incredibly easy for a personal number to proliferate in its spread, often to companies or people who ideally you would never have wanted to have it in the first place.

And that is where a second, disposable, burnable second line on your mobile makes perfect sense.

By adding a second number to your phone you can keep your personal line for the people who you really want to have it, while segregating the rest onto a second number that, if necessary, can be burnt and disposed of when you want. You both protect your privacy and remove the pain of unwanted marketing calls and distractions.

If the idea of having a second phone line on your mobile appeals then you should definitely take a look at Hushed.

For just $25 USD you get to augment your mobile phone with a second, disposable phone line equipped with 500 minutes and 1100 sms messages per year. What's better, after 365 days the credit resets for FREE! That's a one-time payment of only $25 USD for a lifetime second number on your mobile.

To avail yourself of this amazing deal all you have to do is head over to Hushed and use the promo code T325.

After which you will get all this disposable second line functionality:

Add a second phone number to your smartphone

Send and receive phone calls and text messages to your private Hushed number without purchasing a secondary device.

Your Hushed number never expires

Receive 500 MIN / 1100 SMS every year for LIFE (FOR FREE)

Full Call / SMS features

Call forwarding / Voicemail

Hushed messaging allows you to send destructible messages & pictures to fellow Hushed users

Your Hushed Account can be accessed on different cell phones

Only requires an email address to sign up allowing for immediate use

If you want to see Hushed in action then why not take a look at the below video, which shows how the second number and its features work on a normal smartphone.

If you want to see Hushed in action then why not take a look at the below video, which shows how the second number and its features work on a normal smartphone.

The Fine Print

Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase. Amount paid never expires. May be repurchased every 90 days. Limit 1 per person, may buy 1 additional as gift. Must redeem code within 3 months of purchase. Phone numbers will expire if there is no usage for at least 6 months. After 365 days, your credits resets and you receive 500 min/1100 sms again on your number for FREE. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services.

This offer is valid only for UK, US and Canadian numbers.

Hushed numbers expire after six months without use.