Grab a Fossil Sport smartwatch for just £89

If you've been holding off from buying a smartwatch, now is your time to pull the trigger and purchase one, because this deal on the Fossil Sport is quite frankly unbelievable.

Smartwatches are not only useful for telling the time, they can also give you phone notifications, track your activity, and keep your organised.

The Fossil Sport started out life costing £249, but you can now pick it up for the low low price of just £89.

The Fossil Sport is an attractive smartwatch with a lightweight design. It's also super capable, with heart rate tracking, Google Pay, GPS, and a swimproof case on board.

The smartwatch measures 41mm and features an interchangeable rubber strap. There are also plenty of ways to customise the dial, so you can tailor it match your personal style.

It comes running Wear OS, which lets you keep on top of your daily life, providing calendar updates, weather information, and updates on your activity with a simple tap on the wrist.