Gotham Knights pre-order deal — get the new Batman game on PS5 and Xbox for 15% off

Looking to pick up the newest Batman game without needing to take out a second mortgage? Well, Currys is currently running a pretty great offer where you can get Gotham Knights for 15% off.

Developed by WB Games Montréal (best known for Batman: Arkham Origins), Gotham Knights takes place following the death of Batman / Bruce Wayne, Playing as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood, the group must try to reclaim the city of Gotham from the many villains that have taken over in the Dark Knight's absence, while stopping the mysterious secret society known as the Court of Owls.

This is a single-player action RPG that can also be experienced via a two-player online co-op and is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of the calendar year. It's been over seven years since Batman: Arkham Knight launched, so the world is more than ready for a new Batman title.

It's also a pretty decent deal on its own from Currys, considering that the PlayStation (opens in new tab) and Xbox (opens in new tab) stores have the game up for pre-order at £64.99, so this is almost a £20 saving there alone.

Save money on the newest and first next-gen Batman game with this great Gotham Knights deal at Currys on PlayStation 5.

The same great Gotham Knights deal can be found for players on Xbox with the game available to play across Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Why pre-order Gotham Knights today

If like me, you've been starved of a new Batman game, then Gotham Knights looks to be the perfect remedy. I have high hopes and have been anticipating the game since it was announced back in August 2020 – I even wrote the Gotham Knights hub for our sister-site TechRadar.

There's still a lot we don't know about Gotham Knights but what we do know has me excited. First of all, the ability to play as all four members of the Batman family – Batgirl, Robin, Knightwing and Red Hood – as well as being able to ride the Batcycle around Gotham. After a mixed marketing campaign, the latest cinematic trailer really sells it well along with the colourful cast of Batman's rogue gallery that will appear, such as Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, Penguin and Clayface. Either way, I'm just excited to experience the largest Gotham in a video game to date.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows on October 21st, 2022.

If you're still unsure, make sure to head back soon to read T3's review of the game to see if it's worth buying.