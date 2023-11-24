Google's best small phone is £100 less at Currys in super Black Friday discount deal

Well ahead of actual Black Friday was when Google announced discounts on various products – I wrote about the Pixel Tablet dropping by £100 back on the 10 November, for example – but now there's a deal on its best-ever small phone, the Pixel 8, which has dropped to its lowest-ever price by a whole £100.

But this isn't a Google Store Black Friday deal, it's actually only available from Currys (which has other great Black Friday deals) when you apply a £100 voucher code at the checkout stage. That'll drop the Pixel 8's price from £699 down to £599, whether you choose the Obsidian, Hazel or Rose finish options – the choice is yours!

Google Pixel 8: was £699, now £599 from Currys [with checkout discount code applied]

Add the Pixel 8 to your basket at Currys, go right through to the end of the checkout phase, then enter code PIXEL100 for a £100 discount applied there and then. No waiting for cashback, no tomfoolery, just a solid exclusive deal from this retailer. It won't apply to the larger Pixel 8 Pro model, however, as I made sure to try that!

The Pixel 8 has been generally well received as one of the better small phones that money can buy. Its predecessor, the Pixel 7, is also available on offer – my T3 colleague wrote about how that was one of his favourite deals, as it's half the original price and one of the best Black Friday deals that the team has seen. 

If you've been considering a Pixel 8, however, I should also draw your attention to one of its major competitors: the Nothing Phone (2). As I write this particular post an email has landed in my inbox for that company's Black Friday sale, where a £50 discount means the Phone (2) is down to £499. That's a compelling alternative.

But if you're thinking of taking the Pixel 8 plunge there's plenty of good reason: it has more camera tricks than ever before, and is seriously appealing for Android fans – as it gets software updates and features before any other. I've been using its Pro bigger brother for many months this year and can see the Pixel appeal.

