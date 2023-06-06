Google Pixel Watch users just got a great free security upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It won't be long until the Google Pixel Watch celebrates its first birthday. Launched late in 2022 alongside the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the companies' first smartwatch has given a good account of itself thus far.

Now, users of the Pixel Watch have got a great security boost – and they've even got it before the Pixel phones. The June security update is beginning to roll out on devices right now.

In terms of what's changed, there isn't loads of detail. That's not at all uncommon, with Google – and almost every other manufacturer – electing to hold their cards close to their chest.

What we do know is that the update brings bug fixes and improvements, alongside a host of new security measures. That should offer some added peace of mind for users, who can be confident in the capability of their device to keep out intruders.

It's a great upgrade. One of the best bits about using the latest technology is that you get to enjoy the latest security benefits offered. With Google, those updates come every month, ensuring you're always as protected as possible.

The update should roll out automatically to all devices, and may take a few weeks. However, there is a trick you can use to try and get it early.

If you head into Settings, then System, and finally System Updates you'll likely be met with a screen which says 'Your device is up to date.' That's not the end of the story, though.

If you repeatedly tap this screen, users have found that the update gets pulled through. You can even disable Bluetooth to speed up the process, forcing the watch to use Wi-Fi.