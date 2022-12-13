Google Pixel Watch looks like the perfect last minute Christmas gift at this price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's still a few days left to grab that last-minute Christmas gift if you're still stuck, and Best Buy is having a mid-month sale that offers the Google Pixel Watch at a great price. If you've got someone on your list hoping to get a new smartwatch, they'd be happy to receive this in their stocking!

Now $50 off at Best Buy, the Google Pixel Watch is a solid buy for friends, family, and even yourself. It's a fully featured smart watch that's by far one of the best smartwatches (opens in new tab) for Android users, and pairs perfectly with the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) or Google Pixel 6 phones.

Google Pixel Watch deal at Best Buy

On sale for $299.99, it's at a reasonable enough price to buy as a gift for that special someone who loves Google's latest smart tech. It offers all the feature you'd come to expect from a premium smartwatch, including FitBit2 fitness tracking tech that manages activity, calories, and more.

Of course, since it's a Google watch, it also connects with most smart tech including smartphones and home smart devices to manage calls, contactless payments, maps, and much more. It's also hands down one of the most stylish smartwatches on the market, making it suitable for anyone looking for a sleek, stylish watch that isn't too flashy.

Google Pixel Watch 41mm Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

was $349.99, now $299.99. Now $50 off, the Google Pixel Watch is a stellar choice as a last minute Christmas gift. It's one of the best smartwatches on the market, offering an easy to use wearable to tracks everything from fitness to calendars, and more.

Is the Google Pixel Watch worth it?

Like many other premium smartwatches including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (opens in new tab) and the Apple Watch Series 8 (opens in new tab), the Google Pixel Watch offers a stellar experience for newcomers and smart tech experts alike.

Since it is an Android-based system, Apple-fans may not prefer how the Google Pixel Watch performs just due to the familiarity with iOS, but it performs on a similar level. Fitness tracking, text messaging, calendar setting, all of it's here with the Google Pixel Watch – and it comes with a price tag to reflect it.

At the standard $349.99 price tag, some may scoff at it but to be fair Apple's latest runs at a slightly higher price tag out of the gate. Go with a GPS model and you're spending at least $100 more. So the Google Pixel Watch sits in a really nice spot between budget-friendly and premium-priced smartwatches.

If you just want to snag a solid smartwatch that does everything Apple watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches do, the Google Pixel Watch is what you're after.