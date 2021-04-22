Google Chrome has a new productivity feature multi-tab users will love

It's safe to say that Google Chrome is one of the best and most widely used web browsers in use today. However, it is far perfect and that is why Google releases new versions of the browser every few months with new features and upgrades.

And in the latest Google Chrome upgrade, which is version 90, a very useful new feature has been added that anyone who uses multiple windows and loads of tabs in the browser will definitely appreciate.

That feature is the ability to name windows, meaning that you can open a Chrome window and then open multiple related tabs in that window, then name the window accordingly, which can then be minimized or frozen in the background and then, when the time comes recalled much easier.

So for example, you can name a Chrome window "Productivity", and then have tabs for Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, online banking sites and more grouped under it. While another Chrome window could be named "Shopping" and could be filled with tabs for frequently used online retailers such as Amazon, eBay, or Walmart.

Another Chrome window could be named "Social" and Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr, WhatsApp, WeChat could be grouped in tabs under it.

Basically, by being able to name Google Chrome windows you can locate the tab you want to use faster and in a more organised way.

To get this sweet window naming functionality users with Chrome need to first update the browser to the latest version, which is 90.0.4430.85. Thjs can easily be done by accessing the setting menu located on the top of the Chrome browser.

Once you're running version 90.0.4430.85 of Google Chrome then simply right click on an empty space of tab strip at the top of the browser, or the '+' button that you would use to open a new tab, and then simply select 'Name window'. You can then input whatever you want the window to be named. These names can then be seen either in the 'Windows' menu on the browser or through the alt-tab menu (simply press alt and tab together to bring up all open windows).

You'll then be able to see all your named Chrome windows and be easily able to select them by name.

This new feature follows a big overhaul to Google Chrome security features, which were rolled out in the Chrome 88 update earlier this year.