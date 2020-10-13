Give this cheap NutriBullet deal a whirl on Amazon Prime Day: get blending!

Getting a new Nutribullet for Amazon Prime Day: why not? There are LOADS of amazing Prime deals going on right now and one of them happens to be this cheap Nutribullet deal with which you can save £31.99 instantly. No need to paste codes or wait for a deal window to open. The NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece Set with Smart Nutrition Sensor can be bought right now.

Want to do a bit of research before you make the purchase? Better have a look at our best NutriBullet guide as well as the one about best blenders. If yo uare after deals in general, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are coming in at a steady pace already, better bookmark those pages too. Get all the Christmas presents nice and early this year to make sure you can get everything you need!

The NutriBullet Balance power output is 1,200 Watts, enough oomph to pulverise all manners of fruit and veg into a fine, drinkable, nutritious pulp. This smart blender has a built-in scale and connects to the NutriBullet App where you can check and follow recipes: no need to measure ingredients separately on a kitchen scale! In the app, you can also track calories and macronutrients. The lip rings, flip-top lids and cups are all dishwasher safe too.View Deal

This has to be right up there as one of the Best Prime Day deals for nutritional gadgets. The Nutribullet Balance is a fantastic appliance that's been designed to help you eat and drink healthier, get in shape and stay that way. Actually, even if you're not fussed about its healthy eating and drinking appeal, having a Nutribullet around the house is great if you simply enjoy quality drinks such as smoothies and shakes.

Nutribullet has, unsurprisingly become the go-to gadget for people wanting perfectly blended drinks. This great-looking bit of kit features a black and stainless steel design that's wonderfully easy to use. It's powerful too though, with an awesome 1200W motor base that goes right on up to 25,000rpm. That's FAST! Get the full lowdown, er, lower down...

We'll probably see more Nutribullet goodness on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and in our Christmas Gift Guide but this is a very sizeable discount, so best get in quick, eh?

This particular Nutribullet is especially great value as it features smart sensor technology. That means it can accurately weigh each of your ingredients and marks up the nutritional value, all in real-time. There are built-in scales and you can use it in tandem with the app to create blends to suit your nutritional requirements and taste. Keep tabs on fat content, carbs and more besides. Then blend it all with that blinding 1200W motor. Most of it'll go in your dishwasher too.

