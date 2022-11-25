Get this brilliant Toshiba 4K Ultra HD TV for £269 with this Black Friday code

John Lewis is offering two Black Friday discounts on this excellent Toshiba 4K TV

Toshiba 43UK4D63DB
(Image credit: Toshiba)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

Toshiba doesn't get the same attention as the best TVs from the likes of Sony and Samsung, but it's been making great televisions since it launched its very first colour TV back in 1972. This model is a bit more advanced than that, with 4K HDR, Alexa, Netflix and Prime Video.

John Lewis is offering two Black Friday discounts here: £50 off the usual price, and then another £30 off if you sign into or sign up for the free My John Lewis service and use the voucher code MYJLTOSHIBA30.

Toshiba UK4D63DB 43 inch 4K Smart TV: was £349 (opens in new tab)

Toshiba UK4D63DB 43 inch 4K Smart TV: was £349, now £269 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
John Lewis is offering two discounts on this 43-inch 4K smart TV: £50 off the usual price and then another £30 if you sign up for a free My John Lewis account and use the voucher code MYJLTOSHIBA30 at the checkout. It's an impressive specification for a rock-bottom Black Friday price.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

43 inches is a good size for smaller rooms or for gaming, and the specification here is very impressive for the money. There's Dolby Atmos – as ever we'd recommend pairing the TV up with one of the best soundbars for even better audio – and built-in Freeview Play, 4K HDR, three HDMI 2.1 ports and the option to wall mount as well as stick it on its stand.

It looks more expensive than it is, and while we really would recommend that soundbar this is an unusually loud TV for its size with 20W output. 

If you're looking for a TV that covers all the essentials without costing a fortune, this is a really good price for an impressive TV from a household name.

TOPICS
Television Deals
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸