Get this brilliant Toshiba 4K Ultra HD TV for £269 with this Black Friday code

Toshiba doesn't get the same attention as the best TVs from the likes of Sony and Samsung, but it's been making great televisions since it launched its very first colour TV back in 1972. This model is a bit more advanced than that, with 4K HDR, Alexa, Netflix and Prime Video.

John Lewis is offering two Black Friday discounts here: £50 off the usual price, and then another £30 off if you sign into or sign up for the free My John Lewis service and use the voucher code MYJLTOSHIBA30.

John Lewis is offering two discounts on this 43-inch 4K smart TV: £50 off the usual price and then another £30 if you sign up for a free My John Lewis account and use the voucher code MYJLTOSHIBA30 at the checkout. It's an impressive specification for a rock-bottom Black Friday price.

43 inches is a good size for smaller rooms or for gaming, and the specification here is very impressive for the money. There's Dolby Atmos – as ever we'd recommend pairing the TV up with one of the best soundbars for even better audio – and built-in Freeview Play, 4K HDR, three HDMI 2.1 ports and the option to wall mount as well as stick it on its stand.

It looks more expensive than it is, and while we really would recommend that soundbar this is an unusually loud TV for its size with 20W output.

If you're looking for a TV that covers all the essentials without costing a fortune, this is a really good price for an impressive TV from a household name.