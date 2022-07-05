Get the Philips Lumea Advanced IPL in time for summer in this early Prime Day deal

Save some money and get rid of unwanted hair with this Philips Lumea deal

Philips IPL deal
(Image credit: Philips)
Spencer Hart
By
published

Are you fed up with shaving or waxing? IPL machines are useful tools for men and women who want to get rid of unwanted body hair and Amazon has this model of the well-regarded Philips Lumea at a bargain price in the early Prime Day sale.

Whether it’s getting your legs ready for a couple of weeks in the sun or ridding your back of those hairs that you swear grow back bushier each time you shave, IPL machines are an easy and convenient solution to making sure your body remains hair-free. While they won’t remove the hair for good, you can usually go a good month before the odd touch up is required to keep hair growth at bay.

IPL stands for 'intense pulsed light', and unlike laser machines, it uses different wavelengths to target pigment within the hair. Once the light reaches the pigment, it’s heated to a level which kills the growing cells, eradicating the hair. 

The Philips Lumea works by applying gentle pulses of light to the hair and can be used every two weeks for three to four treatments until skin is smooth and hair-free. Do note that because of the way IPL works (it targets dark hair), it's not effective on red, light blonde or white/grey hair. Nor is it suitable for dark skin.

After those initial treatments, and the hair is gone, you simply top up every four to eight weeks to stop the hair from growing back. 

With different attachments for the body, face and bikini, you can make sure the level of light is most effective for the skin area you're treating.

Right now the Philips Lumea Advanced has had its price slashed by a massive 20% down to £240, saving you £60 off the RRP. That's a real steal and money you could soon recoup if home IPL becomes an alternative to paying for sessions at a waxing salon.

(opens in new tab)

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL + Complimentary Facial Hair Remover: was £300, now £240 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This model of the Philips Lumea comes with two attachments: a larger one for the body and a smaller one for the face. It also comes with an integrated skin tone sensor for extra safety, a handy storage pouch, and a Philips Satin Compact Facial Trimmer which allows you to quickly and easily remove even the finest hairs from your face in between IPL treatments.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
TOPICS
Style
Spencer Hart
Spencer Hart

As the Style and Travel Editor at T3, Spencer covers everything from clothes to cars and watches to hotels. Everything that's cool, stylish, and interesting, basically. He's been a part of T3 for over seven years, and in that time covered every industry event known to man, from CES and MWC to the Geneva Motorshow and Baselworld. When he's driving up and down the country in search of the greatest driving roads, he can be found messing around on an electric scooter, playing with luxury watches, or testing the latest fragrances.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals