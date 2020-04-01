Entertain the kids with Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and more FREE with Virgin Media

It can be really, really tough to entertain kids during long periods of lockdown, especially once all the kids' books in the house have been read and all the films have been watched. That's why Virgin Media is taking steps to help beleaguered parents occupy their youngsters.

Virgin Media will be giving subscribers to its TV packages seven of its most popular children’s channels at no extra cost until 21 April. For three weeks, starting today, all Virgin Media TV customers will be available to access the following:

Cartoon Network

Boomerang

Cartoonito

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr

NickToons

Nick Jr Too

That's a huge seven channels for kids to be able to spoil themselves silly on all manner of action-packed animated and live-action shows, whatever their age or preferences.

Whether they're younger and being weaned on Paddington and Paw Patrol, or are a little older and want to explore Spongebob and iCarly, there's something for everyone here. There's even shows suitable for kids and grown-ups, in the form of award-winning, perennially-popular animation like Avatar: The Last Airbender.

There's over one thousand episodes of programmes from these channels available on demand, so kids can pick and choose their favourites at any time.

Virgin Media's also giving its mobile customers an extra 10GB of data, and removing any data restrictions when accessing the NHS website, so that you can always get up-to-date health information when you need it.

Virgin is just one of the network and service providers that are providing bonuses and upgrades at no extra cost to customers and their families stuck at home due to the global health crisis. Vodafone is offering an unlimited 30-day data upgrade absolutely free for 500,000 people.

