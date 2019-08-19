Get a cheap Fitbit for under £100 with this sweet Amazon DEAL

Fitbit Charge 2 for under £100! Wrist-based heart rate monitoring from Fitbit won't get much cheaper than this. The Fitbit Charge 2 – apart from of course being able to monitor your heart rate continuously – can also track your activities all day (or as long as it is on your wrist), like steps taken, distance walked/ran/cycled, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes and hourly activity.

It also monitors sleep and has a silent vibrating alarm to gently wake you up in the morning. No need to wake your SO up too early when you want to squeeze in a half an hour running session before work/the kids wake up.

You can, of course, wait until Black Friday to get your paws on a cheap fitness tracker but in all fairness, the Fitbit Charge 2 most likely won't get way cheaper than this.

Fitbit Charge 2 Special Edition, Grey/Blue/Gold, Small fitness tracker | Sale price £97.95 | Was £159.99 | Save £62.04 (39%)

The Fitbit Charge 2 encompasses everything you'd expect from a fitness tracker: all day activity tracking with auto-exercise recognition, sleep monitoring, connected GPS and wrist-based heart rate monitoring. Not to mention the silent alarm function and the 4+ days battery life.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 2 Special Edition, Lavender Rose Gold, Large fitness tracker | Sale price £97.85 | Was £155.99 | Save £58.14 (37%)

Quite literally the same device as above, but this in a different colour and in large size. The Fitbit Charge 2 also supports smart phone notifications like text and call alerts. You won't be going through your Facebook feed, though, but then again, why would you browse your social feed when you were supposed to work out?View Deal

The Fitbit Charge 2 can of course connect to the Firbit app where you can get insights on your sleeping habits as well on your activities. Set weekly exercise goals, automatically track them and use simplified heart rate zones to understand how hard you’re working.

You can also track your friend's activity which might just be the extra motivation you need to get going.

T3 ❤️ Fitbit