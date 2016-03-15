GDC 2016: Oculus Rift gets new rival in Sulon Q VR

We knew AMD had something tucked up its VR sleeve and, sure enough, the computing giant has just announced the Sulon Q, a VR and AR headset.

As you would expect, the Sulon Q comes packed with some tasty hardware, with the headset boasting an AMD FX-8800P processor with integrated Radeon R7 graphics, 8GB of memory and a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD).

AMD claim that the headset is the first in the world to offer a spatial, completely untethered experience, beating the Microsoft HoloLens to market. Indeed, with the Sulon Q running off a pre-installed copy of Windows 10, offering two OLED displays with a shared resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and a 110-degree field of view (FOV), AMD clearly has Oculus VR, HTC and Microsoft set firmly in its iron sights.

Want a closer look at the Sulon Q? Then check out the reveal trailer now: