Fujifilm XF1 announced

Fujifilm have unveiled a rather smart, small addition to their X-series. The new - yet rather retro-looking - XF1 is set for release later this year in November, and Fujifilm is hoping its compact design will help the X-series reach a wider audience.

Available in tan, black and red faux leather finishes, the XF1 is 4.2 inches wide, 2.4 inches across and 1.2 inches deep. It boasts a 2/3 inch 12-megapixel sensor inside with a manual 4× optical zoom (25mm-100m) wide-angle, f/1.8 lens which the user operates by twisting the zoom ring.

