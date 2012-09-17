Fujifilm XF1 announced

Fujifilm unveils the launch of the pocket-sized premium XF1 compact digital camera

Fujifilm XF1 has revealed the XF1, a pocket-sized, compact digital camera, which is set to go on sale in November later this year

Fujifilm have unveiled a rather smart, small addition to their X-series. The new - yet rather retro-looking - XF1 is set for release later this year in November, and Fujifilm is hoping its compact design will help the X-series reach a wider audience.

Available in tan, black and red faux leather finishes, the XF1 is 4.2 inches wide, 2.4 inches across and 1.2 inches deep. It boasts a 2/3 inch 12-megapixel sensor inside with a manual 4× optical zoom (25mm-100m) wide-angle, f/1.8 lens which the user operates by twisting the zoom ring.

Full specifications are as follows:

  • Pocketable premium camera available in 3 stunning colours (Tan, Black and Red)
  • 12 megapixel 2/3” EXR-CMOS sensor with EXR-Auto
  • Fast processing and response times
  • Manual 4x FUJINON optical zoom (25-100mm equiv.) and up to 8x Intelligent Digital Zoom
  • Manually twisting zoom mechanism for power-on and zooming
  • F1.8 (wide) - F4.9 (telephoto)
  • Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS)
  • Full manual controls
  • 3.0-inch/460K dot premium clear LCD monitor with tempered glass for scratch protection
  • Motion Panorama 360 for seamless panoramic shots in a snap
  • Artistic effects including 11 “Advanced filters” and 5 “Film simulation modes” for additional creative expression, plus an individual shutter 3D shooting option to create a 3D effect from 2 x 2D shots
  • Full HD movie recording with the ability to zoom and to take photographs during movie recording. Now also with Automatic Scene Recognition for even better results when videoing
  • Coordinating retro-style cases available to complement the XF1

