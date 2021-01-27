Fujifilm GFX100S announced: 100MP medium-format camera in a smaller body

The Fujifilm GFX100S is an update to the original large format GFX100. But while the specs offer improvements in stabilization and operation, the body has been given a serious slimming down.

Like the GFX100, the new Fujifilm GFX100S features a 102-million-pixel large format sensor. This is physically larger than a full-frame camera sensor, by around 1.7 times at 44x33mm, though smaller than the 120 film negatives used for medium format photographers. This larger size of sensor allows for bigger pixels, and therefore more accurate colour and detail.

The back-illuminated sensor has been optimized for use with the Fujinon GF lenses for the best possible image quality and makes use of the shallow-depth of field its size provides to produce those perfect bokeh effects.

Where it improves on its predecessor is in its image stabilization. The five-axis IBIS mechanism provides up to 6 stops of benefit when hand-holding the camera – compared to 5.5 stops on the previous model. There's also a new Nostalgic Neg film simulation mode to give the 1970s feel of the "American New Color" photos.

Where the Fujifilm GFX100S really impresses though, is in its relatively compact form. Measuring 150x104x87mm and weighing around 900g it is significantly smaller and lighter than both the original GFX100 and even the more compact GFX50S.

With a body made from rigid magnesium alloy, and dust and weather resistance to operate in temperatures down to -10ºC, this camera is designed to be used out on location. The grip has been improved for comfort and to aid stability, while a new eight-way directional control makes AF selection easier.

The GFX100S also features a 3-way tiltable 3.2in LCD monitor on the rear and a 1.8in LCD on the top for shooting information. The fixed viewfinder is a 3.69MP OLED with a 0.77x magnification.

For video, the GFX100S also records 4K/30P 4:2:0 in 10-bit to the SD card or outputs 4K/30P 4:2:2 10 bit to the HDMI port for external recording.

The Fujifilm GFX100S will be available in March 2021, priced $5,999 / £5,499