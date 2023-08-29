Forget AirPods, these Marshall true wireless ANC earbuds rock

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Marshall is a seriously iconic audio brand with a long history of working alongside some of the biggest names in music - it all started with amps, and now they've taken that famous design with top-tier sound to all sorts of devices from the best true wireless earbuds to the best Bluetooth speakers.

Announced on the 29th of August 2023, the Marshall Motif II ANC are a new pair of noise-cancelling earbuds that music fans should be excited about. If you want a new pair of earbuds that look cool and sound great then these will win over most of the competition, including Apple AirPods Pro.

As you may have guessed from the name, this is the second version of these in-ear headphones. Last year, I tried out the Marshall Motif ANC and was generally quite impressed by what they had to offer which included a seriously stylish design, fantastic sound and solid ANC.

Thankfully in terms of styling the latest pair looks almost identical to what came before, with a textured metallic stem and the famous M on the outside of the earbud. This time around, though, they're made from 70% post-consumer recycled plastic, including used electronics and water bottles.

(Image credit: Marshall)

One issue I had with the initial pair of earbuds was the battery life because a lot of other sets offered way more in that department. But that won't be so much of an issue now because Marshall has boosted the ANC playtime by about 10 hours to 30 hours in total with the case. You'll also get 6 hours of music at a time from a single charge, up from just 4.5 hours before.

When it comes to the sound quality, you can expect the same classic Marshall tuning which focuses on rock music in particular. The noise cancelling has been improved, though, to help you stay totally in the zone.

The only other change worth mentioning is the enhanced connectivity. The Marshall Motif II ANC use Bluetooth LE which means they should provide better-quality audio, an increased streaming range and improved audio sync for videos.

You can buy the Marshall Motif II ANC for £179.99 in the UK and $199 in the US.